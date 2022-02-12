Hundreds express solidarity with Canadian truckers in Peace Bridge protest

CNN featured Mayor Byron W. Brown in an indication of the far-flung interest in the story.

"People want to make their statement," Brown told CNN. "We hope that they will make their statement. Do it responsibly, and then move on."

Later he told The News city officials were in constant communication with state, federal and local law enforcement to monitor the situation.

"But we're not anticipating anything like what happened in Canada," he said. "Emergency vehicles can get in and out if necessary."

The event also caught the attention of Gov. Kathy Hochul while in Buffalo.

"Today I visited the interagency command center in Buffalo to ensure we're prepared for any impacts from protests near the Canadian border," she said. "We are ready to address any potential travel and commerce disruptions, and also ensure we can protect everyone's right to peaceful protest."

Convoys originating in Nashville and New York City have also indicated plans for further activities near the bridge throughout the weekend, raising the possibility of more crowds.