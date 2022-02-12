Hundreds express solidarity with Canadian truckers in Peace Bridge protest

Hundreds of protesters gathered Saturday in Buffalo at the border spanned by the Peace Bridge to echo the continuing backlash against Covid-19 mandates across Canada in Ottawa and at key international crossings.
Unlike earlier protests featuring hundreds of heavy trucks in places like the Ambassador Bridge at Detroit-Windsor, Saturday's event based in Pat Sole Park near the Buffalo end of the bridge featured only small vehicles festooned with flags and anti-mandate slogans. And despite the bitter cold, the people who showed up seemed committed – even delighted – to demonstrate solidarity with truckers leading efforts in Canada.
At one point Saturday afternoon, dozens of flag-waving participants crossed busy Niagara Street, stood against fencing almost at the edge of America, and chanted toward Fort Erie, Ont.
"We're with you, Canada!" many shouted, even if nobody could hear across the wide Niagara River.
Some passing cars honked their horns in support, while others were seen expressing disgust with shouts and hand gestures. At one point witnesses saw a verbal exchange between the protesters and a group that accompanied former Buffalo mayoral candidate India B. Walton to the scene.
The gathering of protesters wearing patriotic colors and carrying signs extolling "freedom" and denouncing "government overreach" mirrored many local events of recent months against mandates ordering New Yorkers to wear masks or obtain Covid vaccinations. But the Saturday event gained widespread attention because of its border venue, just as did more disruptive protests at the Ambassador Bridge.
CNN featured Mayor Byron W. Brown in an indication of the far-flung interest in the story.
"People want to make their statement," Brown told CNN. "We hope that they will make their statement. Do it responsibly, and then move on."
Later he told The News city officials were in constant communication with state, federal and local law enforcement to monitor the situation.
"But we're not anticipating anything like what happened in Canada," he said. "Emergency vehicles can get in and out if necessary."
The event also caught the attention of Gov. Kathy Hochul while in Buffalo.
"Today I visited the interagency command center in Buffalo to ensure we're prepared for any impacts from protests near the Canadian border," she said. "We are ready to address any potential travel and commerce disruptions, and also ensure we can protect everyone's right to peaceful protest."
Convoys originating in Nashville and New York City have also indicated plans for further activities near the bridge throughout the weekend, raising the possibility of more crowds.
In Canada, protests at various border crossings mushroomed in recent days following a truck parade that ended in occupation of the capital in Ottawa, paralyzing the city. Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency throughout the province last week. He warned of "severe" consequences if truckers gathered in Windsor did not disband, noting the significant damage to auto plants on both sides of the border unable to supply each other.
The Canadian opposition to mandates began to take shape in earnest last month when Canadian truckers rebelled against the government's requirement they be vaccinated to cross the border. It has since taken on a right-wing flavor mirroring some U.S. efforts.
The main local ramification appeared to be the closure of the Buffalo-bound lanes of the Queen Elizabeth Way in Fort Erie. Niagara Regional Police advised Saturday morning that the U.S.-bound Queen Elizabeth Way was closed at Gilmore Road "for an unknown duration."
A CHCH News reporter tweeted video showing about three dozen protesters with Canadian flags on the QEW. At one point, the protesters, who were on foot, formed a line and blocked a tractor trailer from proceeding. Later, they stood on one side of the highway as law enforcement formed a line between them and passing trucks.
In the United States, federal, state and local governments have not mandated that any of their citizens get vaccinated against Covid-19 outside of some of their own workers, health care groups and others. And regarding truckers, governments around the world impose many restrictions on those seeking to cross their borders.
But the Saturday protesters also point to orders to wear masks and other measures they consider restrictions on their personal liberties. At the Buffalo end of the bridge, Nancy Orticelli of West Seneca, who helped organize the event, jumped off a pickup truck at Pat Sole Park to describe the protesters' role as "freedom fighters."
"We recognize that tyranny has gotten out of control, that rights have been taken away from us, and we're standing in solidarity with the truckers," she said, adding she did not know exactly how many people were roaming the West Side neighborhood.
"Even if there were only five people I'd be happy," she said.
And Frank Kolbmann, who was shouting instructions to the crowd through a bullhorn, noted that border restrictions have prevented him from seeing his family in Canada for two years.
"If things don't change, I won't be able again to visit my birth country or see my family," he said.
The Saturday event began with about 75 vehicles and 100 people in the City of Tonawanda, flying American flags, honking horns, and gathering for a "convoy" to Buffalo City Hall and Pat Sole Park. Some displayed banners denouncing President Biden. A slogan on one pickup truck window seemed to sum up the objective: "Do Not Comply."
Wendy Dominski of Youngstown was among those readying for the trip to Buffalo.
"Our soldiers did not die in vain for our God-given freedom and we need to stand together, united as Americans, against this tyranny," she said. "We need our freedom of choice back."
Pete Wigdor, who said he was from Charity Baptist Church in Buffalo, was approaching several vehicles to thank them for participating.
"It's about time the peoples' voice be heard, and about time that we live free again," he said. "Back in the day we had statesmen who listened to the peoples' needs. Then they became representatives. And now they've become career politicians."