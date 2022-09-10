Humboldt penguin chick at Aquarium of Niagara now has a name

The votes have been tallied at the Aquarium of Niagara and its Humboldt penguin chick has a name – Cusco.
Pronounced "kooz-koh," the chick's name honors a city in southwestern Peru, where the Pacific coast is part of the native habitat of the species.
Cusco received 56% of more than 1,600 ballots cast during a six-day voting period, the aquarium reported in a press release. Second place name was Gus, with 30%. The third name, Boldt, got 13%.
The three names were chosen from more than 50 that were submitted along with $23 donations during a fundraising campaign to support the aquarium's penguin colony.
Cusco, the 23rd Humboldt penguin to be successfully raised at the aquarium, hatched in April along with another male chick, P.T., whose name was given by a donor who made a major gift to renovate the aquarium's penguin habitat in 2018.
Their parents, PJ Jr. and Blanca, arrived in Niagara Falls in 2019 from the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquarium's Species Survival Plan for Humboldt penguins, which have been listed as vulnerable to extinction.
