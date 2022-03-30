Hull House leader eyes farmstead project: 'This place is like a textbook on American history'

Gary Costello fell in love with the Warren Hull House in Lancaster the minute he set eyes on Erie County's oldest stone building, erected when most of New York State west of Albany was wilderness.
He was attracted even more by the remarkable history of the Hull family, including their involvement in the Revolutionary War, the War of 1812, the Civil War and the abolitionist movement.
For the past 20 years, Costello has replaced floors and walls, put up mantels, contributed woodwork and built a replica fence. The house, thanks to $1 million in contributions through the years, was restored in 2015.
Costello, president of the all-volunteer Hull House Foundation, is anxious to realize the group's vision of restoring the farmstead, which would cost $400,000. The foundation hopes to raise $1 million in all, which would also allow the foundation to build a small visitor center across the street and add to its endowment.
If the foundation's needs were put in an ad, it might read: "Wanted: Early American history buff with deep pockets to put finishing touches on one-of-a-kind educational center."
The Hull Family Home and Farmstead, at 5976 Genesee St., tells the early history of the United States unlike anywhere else in Western New York, Costello said.
"When you put together the fact that it's restored, open to the public and was the home of a Revolutionary War veteran who was in the presence of George Washington, it all fits into a nice package," Costello said. "Every story relevant to early American history can be told through this family."
Warren Hull and his father, Peter, then in Berkshire County, Mass., enlisted in the Continental Army and fought in the Revolutionary War in 1779. James Hull, one of Warren and Polly Hull's 12 children, fought in the War of 1812. And another son, Edmund, became a legislator in Albany when Millard Fillmore served there.
Daughter Sophia helped move slaves to freedom by running a "station" in Ohio as part of the Underground Railroad. And grandsons Gustavus and James fought on opposite sides of the Civil War.
The Federal-style house – which has a gabled roof and stands two stories in the front and three stories in the back – is on the National Register of Historic Places and chartered by the Board of Regents as an educational site.
Outside the property, under a tarpaulin, sits timber from a circa 1800 barn the foundation purchased in Kings Ferry, a hamlet in Cayuga County.
Randy Nash, retired owner of New York State Barn Co., located the barn, disassembled it and will supervise its rebuild when funds become available.
That's the first priority, and that project has a price tag of $95,000.
Also on tap for re-creating the farmstead are a water well, a root cellar unearthed by the University at Buffalo Archaeology Survey, an outdoor bake oven, a smoke house and a mini-farm with an apple orchard and crops such as barley and wheat.
"We want to restore the farmstead like it was in 1810, 1820," Costello said.
Other needs include interior furnishings, an improved drainage system, pedestrian path and lavatory.
The property was last occupied in the late 1980s. A buyer of the property donated it in 1992 to the Landmark Society of the Niagara Frontier.
Costello and his wife, Nancy, also a volunteer at the Hull House, visited Colonial Williamsburg in Virginia one weekend. Inspired, Gary Costello became proficient at making furniture by hand without power tools.
He went to an open house at the Hull House 30 years ago and signed up to volunteer with the Landmark Society, beginning his involvement with the house. He joined the Landmark Society's board in 2002.
Volunteers Iris and Daniel Drzewiecki founded the Hull House Restoration Committee in 2000, leading to the formation of the nonprofit Hull House Foundation in 2006. Costello became a founding board member and president of the foundation.
Among the house restoration projects was removing the pebbly stucco that had coated the original rough cast limestone facade. In addition to restoration costs, the organization raised $900,000 over the years for land acquisition.
They purchased an 1870s barn on one side of the house and an 1890s-era house on the other used for office space. The foundation also acquired 28 acres around the properties and across the street.
"We had to have a campus," Costello said. "What good was the house if we didn't have any place to greet guests and offer visitor amenities?"
Because the house is at the busy intersection of Genesee Street and Pavement Road, Costello envisions connecting it to a visitor center through an underground pedestrian walkway. The center would offer parking and amenities that he said could include a small theater for an educational film and docent-led storytelling.
The foundation provides educational programming through school field trips and summer history camps, as well as special events. For information, go to hullhouse.com.
The field trips begin with the "common room," with wide floorboards and a large fireplace that might have welcomed travelers with a meal and a bed, Costello said.
Visitors walk through the pantry, sitting room, parlor and three bedrooms, all with plain interior finishes. A donated late-1700s English desk is in one of the rooms.
A large hearth for cooking and a larder for cold storage is in the basement.
The white wooden fence Costello built outside the house was re-created from a photograph from the late 1800s.
"After we did this, I got an email from someone who wrote, 'How dare you put that ugly plastic fence in front of your house,' " Costello laughed.
Costello said nothing that has been accomplished would have been possible without the dedicated volunteers over the years.
He said the foundation is grateful for the grants it has received from philanthropies, local and state governments and individuals.
Now, he said, they're hoping someone will "relight the past" by bringing the project to the finish line.
"This place is like a textbook on American history," Costello said. "I hope someone in the universe falls in love with this."
