Hull House leader eyes farmstead project: 'This place is like a textbook on American history'

"When you put together the fact that it's restored, open to the public and was the home of a Revolutionary War veteran who was in the presence of George Washington, it all fits into a nice package," Costello said. "Every story relevant to early American history can be told through this family."

Warren Hull and his father, Peter, then in Berkshire County, Mass., enlisted in the Continental Army and fought in the Revolutionary War in 1779. James Hull, one of Warren and Polly Hull's 12 children, fought in the War of 1812. And another son, Edmund, became a legislator in Albany when Millard Fillmore served there.

Daughter Sophia helped move slaves to freedom by running a "station" in Ohio as part of the Underground Railroad. And grandsons Gustavus and James fought on opposite sides of the Civil War.

The Federal-style house – which has a gabled roof and stands two stories in the front and three stories in the back – is on the National Register of Historic Places and chartered by the Board of Regents as an educational site.

Outside the property, under a tarpaulin, sits timber from a circa 1800 barn the foundation purchased in Kings Ferry, a hamlet in Cayuga County.