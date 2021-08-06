Huge backups at border due to Canadian customs work slowdown

The two sides agreed to go back to the bargaining table after the unions notified the government of what it calls a "strike action."

Canadian customs officers are considered essential personnel who are not actually allowed to strike. But they can stage work-to-rule protests that disrupt the border-crossing process, and that's just what the Customs and Immigration Union instructed its members to do.

"Don’t work during your breaks or unpaid lunches," the union said on its website. "Don’t work past your scheduled work hours. Ask every question in your manual at ports of entry. This may cause long and unavoidable delays at Canada’s borders, but we know you take pride in your work and will rely on your discretion to not cut any corners while performing your duties."

By doing that, "we’ll send a clear and decisive message to the government: we’re prepared to do what’s necessary to make CBSA a better and safer place to work," the union said.

In a conference call with reporters, a Canada Border Services Agency official said management was doing all it can to minimize the impact of the unions' job action.