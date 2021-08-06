Huge backups at border due to Canadian customs work slowdown

Truck backups spilled over from the border bridges to the I-190 and beyond in both Buffalo and Lewiston Friday – three days before the Canadian border opens to U.S. leisure travelers – as Canadian customs unions began a work slowdown to protest long-stalled contract negotiations.
By midafternoon, truckers hoping to cross the Peace Bridge were backed up all the way into the streets of downtown Buffalo as far as Niagara Square, prompting Buffalo police to take to Twitter to warn motorists to avoid Niagara Street. And at both the Peace Bridge and the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge, wait times for truckers hoping to cross into Canada stretched past two hours through much of the day.
The traffic "was well up the Thruway, throughout the city of Buffalo," said Ron Rienas, general manager of the Peace Bridge. "It was a mess."
For the Public Service Alliance of Canada and its Customs and Immigration Union, it was a well-timed mess that could pressure the Canadian government to resolve the labor dispute, coming shortly before most Americans will be allowed to cross the border bridges for the first time since the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic. But it was an ill-timed mess for those Americans planning a trip to Canada on Monday.
"I don't know how much more complicated it will get" if the Canadian labor issue isn't resolved by the time the border reopens for nonessential trips to Canada, said Kenneth N. Bieger, general manager of the Niagara Falls Bridge Commission.
Passenger lanes at both the Peace Bridge and the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge remained relatively clear throughout Friday, but that was largely because there was so little passenger traffic. That situation could change at 12:01 a.m. Monday, when the border opens to nonessential travel for the first time since March 21, 2020.
Commercial traffic has long been considered essential, meaning truck travel over the border bridges has fallen only slightly during the pandemic. And on Friday, with Canadian border agents practicing a "work to rule" job action that slowed the customs process, the truck traffic at the border bridges was overwhelming.
"There's a safety concern when you get trucks backed up on the 190," Bieger said. "You know, you don't want somebody coming in there at 60 miles an hour and suddenly all these trucks are stopped."
Backups occurred at bridges all along the U.S.-Canadian border, Rienas added.
The Canadian unions, who represent customs agents at the Canada Border Services Agency, or CBSA, focused not on safety concerns, but on their yearslong contract dispute with the Canadian government.
"This is our opportunity to cause significant disruptions to CBSA operations and force the government to come back to the table to address the toxic workplace culture at CBSA and provide parity with other law enforcement personnel across Canada," the Customs and Immigration Union said on its website.
The two sides agreed to go back to the bargaining table after the unions notified the government of what it calls a "strike action."
Canadian customs officers are considered essential personnel who are not actually allowed to strike. But they can stage work-to-rule protests that disrupt the border-crossing process, and that's just what the Customs and Immigration Union instructed its members to do.
"Don’t work during your breaks or unpaid lunches," the union said on its website. "Don’t work past your scheduled work hours. Ask every question in your manual at ports of entry. This may cause long and unavoidable delays at Canada’s borders, but we know you take pride in your work and will rely on your discretion to not cut any corners while performing your duties."
By doing that, "we’ll send a clear and decisive message to the government: we’re prepared to do what’s necessary to make CBSA a better and safer place to work," the union said.
In a conference call with reporters, a Canada Border Services Agency official said management was doing all it can to minimize the impact of the unions' job action.
"We've taken measures to ensure that we've got as many staff as possible," said the agency official, who asked not to be identified. "We've enhanced our presence from a management perspective to oversee our operation, and to try and maintain as much fluidity as we can at the border. But it's a legal right: they have some work-to-rule activities and we will continue to monitor that and adjust to that in the coming days."
The trouble is, one of those coming days is Aug. 9 – the day that Canada will reopen its side of the border. Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat who has been pressing for a full border reopening, said he was concerned about the impact that the job action might have on the reopening.
"After 17 months, you would think that they would be able to negotiate a contract to avoid any kind of work action or job action that could screw up an efficient, effective opening of the Canadian border to Americans," Higgins said. "Obviously, that didn't happen."
The labor dispute – and the potential of more border backups next week – also frustrated Anthony H. Gioia, a retired Buffalo businessman, longtime Republican fundraiser and former U.S. ambassador to Malta.
"It's Aug. 6 and we don't seem any closer to getting to our summer home than we were in January," Gioia said. "It's really sad, especially with the weather being so nice."