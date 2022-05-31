HUD sending $13.6 million to BMHA to improve public housing units

The Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority will collect $13.6 million from the federal government this year to help with its ongoing list of physical improvements.

The Niagara Falls Housing Authority will receive $2.26 million, the Lackawanna Housing Authority $1.65 million and the Kenmore Housing Authority just under $500,000.

In all, the Department of Housing and Urban Development will distribute nearly $800 million to public housing agencies in New York and $3.2 billion to agencies nationwide under its capital fund program for fiscal 2022.

The money can be used to build, renovate or modernize public housing, including roof replacements, energy-efficiency projects, upgrading heating and ventilation systems and installing water-conservation measures, among other things, HUD said in a news release.

The BMHA, which operates 31 sites with around 4,000 units scattered through upstate New York’s largest city, will receive more than any other public housing authority in New York, HUD’s statement indicates.

"They increased all the housing authorities' capital fund allocations his year," said Gillian D. Brown, BMHA's executive director. "I think that probably has to do with the insane costs and burdens of running a housing authority over the last few years, with Covid and all the other stuff that has been going on."

Brown said the money will likely be used to continue some of the large projects undertaken in recent years. Among them: redevelopment projects at the Commodore Perry site, Shaffer Village and Marine Drive Apartments; installing new kitchens and baths at the Msgr. Geary and LBJ Apartments; new kitchens at the Frank A. Sedita Apartments; two new elevators at the Stuyvesant Apartments; new kitchens and baths at 515 Clinton St.; and repaving the Holling Homes parking lot, "which currently looks like it was bombed, unfortunately," Brown said.

Ongoing improvements will continue at Kenfield Homes and Langfield Homes, he said. Meanwhile, the BMHA has plans to acquire the Francis John Apartments near the Broadway Market, which has "very low rents" for low-income people, Brown said. Capital improvement money can be used to modernize those units after the site comes under the BMHA's tent.

Meanwhile, the BMHA also has been under pressure to raze the Perry site's empty buildings that are hazardous. HUD’s Officer of the Inspector General completed a report in January describing unsafe conditions that have existed at the Perry complex, just off the I-190’s Louisiana Street exit, since at least 2013.

Brown said in 2020 that a lack of money has prevented the agency from demolishing the vacant buildings that sit generally between Louisiana and Hamburg streets. Total demolition costs are put at $6 million to $7 million, and he does not want to pay for all of that with capital improvement dollars.

"We are looking to see where we can get funding for that, and then we can use capital funds to fill the gaps if necessary. To take the entire cost of demolishing Perry out of a year's capital fund would mean to deprive all the other projects of modernization funding," Brown said.

"How do I just say we and we alone are going to pay for this?" he said. "We need somebody else to step up to the plate on that."

