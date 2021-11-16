HSBC moves ahead with plan to close Depew branch

HSBC Bank USA will close its Depew branch on Feb. 17.

The bank had previously said the branch – attached to its operations center at Dick Road and Walden Avenue – would close, but did not specify a date then.

Nearly all of the branch's employees have been reassigned to other roles in Buffalo, said Rob Sherman, an HSBC spokesman.

Some customers of the Depew branch will transition to Citizens Bank, as part of Citizens' acquisition of HSBC's mass market retail business. Citizens did not acquire the Depew branch in the deal.

HSBC's only other local branch, in Amherst, will convert to an HSBC Bank Wealth Center.

The Depew branch opened over two years ago, marking HSBC's return to local retail banking after a seven-year absence.

HSBC announced earlier this year it would exit most of its U.S. retail banking business.

Matt Glynn

