HSBC exiting most U.S. retail banking, in latest strategic shift

The wealth centers will offer standard financial services like deposits, mortgages, wealth and advisory. But they will also offer features for globally mobile and affluent customers such as multicurrency banking, enhanced cross-market account opening and digital international banking services, he said.

The wealth centers won't serve customers with balances of less than $75,000 or small businesses with less than $5 million in turnover. HSBC expects its number of U.S. customers to drop to 300,000, from 1.4 million today.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Noel Quinn, HSBC's group chief executive, said of its U.S. retail banking business: "They are good businesses, but we lacked the scale to compete. Our continued presence in the U.S. is key to our international network and an important contributor to our growth plans."

"This next chapter of HSBC’s presence in the U.S. will see the team focus on our competitive strengths, connecting our global wholesale and wealth management clients to other markets around the world," Quinn said.

The branches Citizens acquired will give the bank access to new markets, said Rory Sheehan, Citizens' vice president of media relations. "We are pleased with our existing branch footprint in Buffalo and appreciate the opportunity to continue to serve our customers here."