HSBC exiting most U.S. retail banking, in latest strategic shift

HSBC will get out of most of its U.S. retail banking business, the latest turn of events for a financial institution that once dominated Buffalo banking.
The bank's change in strategy for the U.S. market also raises questions about its long-term plans for its customer service and operations workforce concentrated in the region.
HSBC is selling 80 East Coast branches to Citizens Bank, and 10 West Coast branches to Cathay Bank. The deals are expected to close in the first quarter of 2022.
HSBC's two local branches, in Depew and Amherst, are not part of the sale to Citizens.
Instead, the Depew branch – attached to HSBC's customer service and operations complex on Dick Road – is among 35 to 40 branches that will close. And its branch on Transit Road is among the 20 to 25 locations that will be converted to "international wealth centers."
Customers linked to the Depew branch who are not HSBC employees will transition to Citizens. HSBC employees at the Depew branch will remain HSBC customers and transition to the Amherst location, said Rob Sherman, an HSBC spokesman.
HSBC hasn't specified when it will close or convert the two locations. For now, they remain HSBC branches.
The wealth centers will be "aimed at serving globally mobile and affluent clients, with a suite of services and offers tailored to their needs," Sherman said.
The wealth centers will offer standard financial services like deposits, mortgages, wealth and advisory. But they will also offer features for globally mobile and affluent customers such as multicurrency banking, enhanced cross-market account opening and digital international banking services, he said.
The wealth centers won't serve customers with balances of less than $75,000 or small businesses with less than $5 million in turnover. HSBC expects its number of U.S. customers to drop to 300,000, from 1.4 million today.
Noel Quinn, HSBC's group chief executive, said of its U.S. retail banking business: "They are good businesses, but we lacked the scale to compete. Our continued presence in the U.S. is key to our international network and an important contributor to our growth plans."
"This next chapter of HSBC’s presence in the U.S. will see the team focus on our competitive strengths, connecting our global wholesale and wealth management clients to other markets around the world," Quinn said.
The branches Citizens acquired will give the bank access to new markets, said Rory Sheehan, Citizens' vice president of media relations. "We are pleased with our existing branch footprint in Buffalo and appreciate the opportunity to continue to serve our customers here."
HSBC reached a turning point locally in 2012 when it sold its upstate branch network to First Niagara Bank, to focus on faster-growing markets. As recently as 2010, HSBC led the region in deposit market share and had one of the largest branch networks in the Buffalo Niagara area, with 58 locations.
Two years ago, HSBC made a surprise return to retail banking in the region, albeit in a much smaller way. The bank opened its branch at the Depew location, in part to serve its large local workforce. Last year, the bank opened the Transit Road branch.
Even after HSBC sold off its upstate branch network in 2012, the bank retained a large workforce here, through back-office jobs at centers in Depew and the downtown Atrium.
HSBC in the past has said it had 3,000 employees in the region. But the bank has stopped saying how many local employees it has, a decision the bank says is consistent with not reporting the size of its workforce in its other U.S. markets.
With HSBC's change in strategy for its U.S. retail banking business, what will that mean for its back-office jobs here?
"We will determine how best to align our local resources to support our strategy and customers," Sherman said. "This includes reviewing our real estate footprint and local staffing to be consistent with the scale of the U.S. opportunity. We do not have all the details."
"We remain committed to the Buffalo region, where we have deep roots and a deep appreciation of the strong financial services skills available in the local workforce," he said. "We continue to invest in the economic development and the social and environmental well-being of the Western New York community."
Sherman noted that in recent years, HSBC has donated $1.6 million to a host of local organizations, along with employee volunteer hours.
Matt Glynn