Hoyt Lake grand staircase to be restored, among other Olmsted system improvements

The Wilson Foundation provided a matching grant of $171,700 for that project.

Martin Luther King Park is getting new paths, lighting, benches and safety upgrades.

Structural repairs have been made to the park's Lord & Burnham greenhouse, where 12,000 to 15,000 plants are grown every year for the Olmsted parks.

Renovations have also been made to interior spaces in the nearby comfort station, and to the roof on the potting shed. Still, more remains to be done: An engineering assessment revealed it will cost $5 million to make all of the necessary repairs to the greenhouse and comfort station in coming years.

"There's been a lot of deferred maintenance over the years," Robinson said.

The City of Buffalo is renovating the casino building at MLK Park to allow for a restaurant on the second floor. New pathways for delivery vehicles are being built on the basin side of the park.

At Cazenovia Park, an old asphalt pathway is being replaced at the top of the bank along the creek on the west side of the park.

On the West Side, Prospect Park is getting new pathways and benches.