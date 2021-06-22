Howard Johnson, John Bargnesi and Frank Bogulski win Legislature primaries

Conservative and Democratic primary races for the Erie County Legislature awarded a second full term to a Democratic incumbent in Buffalo and strengthened the edge of another Democratic candidate, who won a Conservative Party primary, heading into the general election this November.

Primaries were decided for the 1st District, encompassing a broad swath of the City of Buffalo; the 4th District, which includes Grand Island and the city and town of Tonawanda; and the 9th District, which includes South Buffalo, Lackawanna and Hamburg.

Incumbent Howard Johnson, who has just completed his first full term, won the Democratic primary and is now a shoo-in for a second full term in an overwhelmingly Democratic district. He faced two community advocates: Samuel Herbert, a longtime resident and frequent candidate for the Common Council Fillmore District seat; and Dominique Calhoun, an activist who has recently gained prominence as part of the local police reform efforts.

The 1st District encompasses many Buffalo neighborhoods, including the Lower West Side, downtown corridor, First Ward, Lower East Side, Broadway-Fillmore, Fruit Belt, Lovejoy and Martin Luther King Park communities.