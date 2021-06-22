Howard Johnson, John Bargnesi and Frank Bogulski win Legislature primaries

Conservative and Democratic primary races for the Erie County Legislature awarded a second full term to a Democratic incumbent in Buffalo and strengthened the edge of another Democratic candidate, who won a Conservative Party primary, heading into the general election this November.
Primaries were decided for the 1st District, encompassing a broad swath of the City of Buffalo; the 4th District, which includes Grand Island and the city and town of Tonawanda; and the 9th District, which includes South Buffalo, Lackawanna and Hamburg.
Incumbent Howard Johnson, who has just completed his first full term, won the Democratic primary and is now a shoo-in for a second full term in an overwhelmingly Democratic district. He faced two community advocates: Samuel Herbert, a longtime resident and frequent candidate for the Common Council Fillmore District seat; and Dominique Calhoun, an activist who has recently gained prominence as part of the local police reform efforts.
The 1st District encompasses many Buffalo neighborhoods, including the Lower West Side, downtown corridor, First Ward, Lower East Side, Broadway-Fillmore, Fruit Belt, Lovejoy and Martin Luther King Park communities.
Johnson, 53, was appointed to his seat in April 2019. He successfully won his first full term in office that fall. He worked in banking for 17 years, then was briefly a management consultant with the Erie County budget office before joining the Legislature.
Calhoun, 36, is a community activist making her first run for public office. She grew up in Buffalo and Amherst and returned to Buffalo in 2003.
Herbert, 72, is most well known as a frequent candidate for the Common Council. He unsuccessfully ran for the Fillmore District seat four times since 1999.
In the 4th District, where the Republican Party hopes to pick up a Legislature seat, a Conservative Party primary has weakened a Republican-endorsed candidate who had hoped to gain a second line on the ballot.
Longtime Democratic Tonawanda Town Board member John Bargnesi Jr. won the Conservative Party primary Tuesday night.
The 4th District encompasses the city and some of the town of Tonawanda, as well as all of Grand Island. Both Bargnesi and Republican-endorsed challenger Skip Kowal sought the Conservative line in the Legislature's 4th District. The seat is currently occupied by Republican-turned-Democrat Kevin Hardwick, who is now seeking election to the Erie County comptroller's seat.
Without the Conservative Party line, Kowal faces a steeper climb to defeat his Democratic opponent in the general election. Bargnesi is a Democrat but received the county's Conservative Party endorsement. Kowal was entitled to challenge him in a primary race because he's a registered Conservative.
Bargnesi enjoyed name recognition, a track record as a Tonawanda town councilman and deputy supervisor, and party support. But Kowal, a retired restaurant manager and bartender, won the Conservative primary for Tonawanda Town Board two years ago. Bargnesi was first elected to the Town Board in 2005.
In the 9th District, which includes South Buffalo, Lackawanna and Hamburg, Republican and Conservative endorsed candidate Frank M. Bogulski defeated challenger Brian M. McElroy in the Conservative primary.