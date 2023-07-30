Harold McNeil Staff Reporter Follow Harold McNeil Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The distance from Buffalo to Lebanon, Pa., is only about 300 miles.

My sentimental journey there is better measured by time than distance.

It was a reunion after 52 years. Paul Squires, a childhood friend, had invited me, my daughter and her mother to attend a 100th birthday celebration this month for his mother who, perhaps more than anyone else, was responsible for the two of us meeting as kids and reuniting as much older adults.

I now realize it was more than that. The summers we spent together were a pleasant diversion from city life for me. But for Paul, a white kid from rural Pennsylvania, getting to know me, a Black kid from Brooklyn, changed the arc of his life.

“I don’t think people realize how avant garde and ahead of its time the Fresh Air program was for basically breaking color barrier,” Paul told me recently.

The Fresh Air Fund, founded in 1877, takes underprivileged youths from the smog and sticky, hot pavement of New York City and exposes them to greener pastures for a few weeks in the summer as the guests of host families in rural communities in upstate New York, northeastern Pennsylvania and other nearby states.

I was a Fresh Air kid in the summer of 1971 when Paul and I were both 12. It was the last time we saw each other in person.

In the late 1960s and 1970s, at least, the cross-racial component of these summertime exchanges stood out. Most of the Fresh Air kids were from minority communities while the majority of the families that hosted us were white. At a time when segregation was more the norm than not, these intimate, mixed interactions had the potential to be life-altering experiences.

That fact was not lost on Paul’s mom, Ruth Squires.

In addition to the prospect of providing new experiences and opening up new vistas for me, by inviting me to stay in her home, Mrs. Squires sought the same for her son. At the time, outside of what the Fresh Air Fund offered, Paul said there were no opportunities in Bradford County for him to get to know children who looked like me.

“I can say, if it wasn’t for meeting you,” he told me, “I doubt I would have ever had the courage to move overseas and actually feel comfortable in an all-Black environment when I moved to Nairobi.” Nairobi is the capital of Kenya in East Africa, where Paul lived off and on for nearly a decade. He worked there as the food service director for the United Nations in 1983, before later going on to supervise food service operations in 17 countries throughout East Africa and the Middle East.

“I remember one incident when I was in southern Sudan in the mid-’80s for three days, and I was the only white person in the whole area, and I remember thinking, ‘Is this how Harold had to feel when he would come to Towanda?’ “ Paul said.

Towanda, which is less than an hour’s drive from Elmira, is where Paul’s family lived. They were my summer hosts in 1970 and 1971. Mrs. Squires had four adult children, in addition to Paul and his sister Julie, and worked full time as a secretary for Sylvania Electric Co. Despite those demands, she still found time to keep us entertained. Julie, I recall, showed amazing maturity and patience while having to countenance the antics of two pre-teen boys in the house. Ever the good sport, she even chimed in whenever Paul and I launched into a spirited rendition of Harry Nilsson’s “Coconut,” my favorite song at that time.

I was more than happy to be paired for a second summer with Paul, an exceedingly friendly and fun-loving kid with coppery red hair. He became a surrogate brother to me over those few weeks that we spent together playing catch, one-on-one basketball and tossing horseshoes in a tournament in which I won a third-place ribbon.

My memories were intact with me when I decided to look Paul up on Facebook and reconnect with him seven years ago. Later, in an exchange of emails during which we sought to catch each other up on where we were in our lives, Paul surprised me when he confided the following: “You were the first Black person I had ever met and your fun being and personality stuck in my head forever.”

Before we reconnected, I labored under the false assumption that I had to be merely one of several Fresh Air kids hosted by his family and the other families with whom I stayed.

It turned out to be the opposite of what I had assumed.

A couple of weeks ago, at Paul’s invitation, he and I finally had our in-person reunion. It took place about 100 miles south of Towanda, in a restaurant parking lot in Paul’s current hometown of Lebanon, Pa. I had no trouble spotting the kid that I remembered from all those years ago, even in the absence of his once flaming red hair. On our way inside the restaurant to dine with 18 other friends and family members, Paul informed me that my visit was going to be a surprise for his mother who had no idea I was coming to help celebrate her birthday.

Inside, I couldn’t have asked for a better reunion with Mrs. Squires. Paul asked his mother if she recognized me, and after the briefest hesitation, she said, with an emotional catch in her voice, “Harold?” I walked over to embrace her as she remained seated. She took my hand in hers as I introduced her to my daughter, Deena, and ex-wife, Einas, who had traveled with me to meet this family that they had heard me talk about for years and share the experience of our reunion.

Not only did Mrs. Squires remember me, she revealed herself to be as sharp as a tack. We reminisced over our last meeting in the fall of 1971, when Mrs. Squires – sans Paul and Julie – made a brief visit to New York City, during which she called my mother and me, and invited us to dinner before treating us to an outing at Radio City Music Hall to watch the Rockettes perform. For my mother and Mrs. Squires, it would be their one and only meeting. Mrs. Squires recalled that they discussed the challenges of being single mothers. I then shared with Mrs. Squires that my mother had died in 2017 at the age of 81.

After her birthday party, Mrs. Squires invited us to the house she shares with Julie. After taking us on a tour of the house, my daughter asked Mrs. Squires if she had any family photo albums. It was a request that seemed to puzzle Mrs. Squires at first, but after which she cheerily obliged, bringing out two thick albums.

My daughter and I were pleasantly surprised, indeed stunned, to see nestled among the dozens of photos of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were included a few photos of me from my visit over half a century ago. In addition to being honored by the distinction, I suddenly had a profound realization of what this reunion really meant.

Across the decades, we had become family.