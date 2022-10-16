How two strangers came together for a mural symbolizing unity near site of Tops mass shooting

It was nearly a week after the May 14 mass shooting at Tops – about the same time Jefferson Avenue reopened – when Paula Connors and her husband visited the scene to pay their respects to the 10 people killed in the racist massacre.

There she met Gary Heard, a longtime Cold Spring resident who knew several of the victims and was searching for a way to lift up his neighborhood, bring residents together and honor those lost.

Heard told Connors he had a vision for a permanent mural on the wall adjacent to the store along Landon Street, but he wasn't sure how to make it happen.

And in that moment, two people who had never met – brought together by tragedy – decided to do what they could, together.

"God put us in the same place at the same time to make this happen," Heard said. "Without her, I would not have been able to do it as smooth as it went."

The mural was completed Friday – exactly five months after the shooting – and publicly unveiled at an event Saturday evening. About 100 people gathered, eating together and admiring the mural, which features the words "Cold Springs Strong" and "Long Live the Jefferson 10," with 10 doves, for each of the victims, flying high above the Buffalo skyline. The mural's theme is unity, with Heard believing it can provide hope to the neighborhood.

The mural continued to grab attention early Sunday afternoon, with cars slowing down to take a look and those walking stopping to snap a photo.

Buffalo resident Sharif Powell, who made his first trip to the Tops on Sunday since the shooting, said he was impressed with the mural, calling it a "good look for the neighborhood" with a positive message after such a tragic event.

"Hate should not live in this world," he said.

While Connors and Heard were the effort's key coordinators, the duo brought together many community members to get it done.

That included Connors getting permission from building owner William Paladino to paint the mural as well as donations from area businesses, such as paint donations from the Home Depot's Elmwood Avenue location and American Paint, and food donations from Paula's Donuts and Franco's Pizza. In addition, 84 Lumber donated lumber so benches could be built, though the lumber was stolen from the site and put those plans on hold.

Connors also credited the University District Community Development Association, which helped with the management of project funds.

Heard brought in several local artists for the mural, including Mariah Kegler for the conceptual drawing, Grady Lewis, Johnny Frederick and David Jones, aka "New York."

"It's a very heartfelt mural that also had the input of the people of the community," Connors said.

But it all started with that first encounter between Connors and Heard back in May.

"We didn’t even know each other and we made this happen, and it can make a major impact on the people," Heard said. "Two people – a black man, and a white woman. We came together."

"Let's work and build together," he added. "This is what I've been trying to do my whole life."

Connors noted that funds are still needed to beautify the site, including plans to install heavy-duty benches and cement flower pots for seasonal arrangements. For more information, email Connors at paula.peaceweaver@gmail.com. Checks can be made payable to UDCDA, with "Landon St. Mural Project" on the memo line, and mailed to UDCDA, 995 Kensington Ave., Buffalo, NY 14215.