How to get help in the aftermath of the mass shooting in Buffalo

Crisis Services counselors are available to talk with those in need of support after the mass shooting tragedy from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday and Monday at the Johnnie B. Wiley Pavilion, 1100 Jefferson Ave. “No one should be walking through this alone,” officials with the Buffalo and Erie County agency said.

Counselors also can be reached through the Crisis Services’ 24-Hour Hotline at 716-834-3131.

Community holds vigil, protests in wake of racially motivated mass shooting Hundreds of people gathered in the street Sunday morning near the Jefferson Avenue Tops Mark…

Other agencies that can provide support include:

The National Alliance for Mental Health Helpline: 716-226-6264, namibuffalony.org

Mental Health Advocates of WNY: Regional resource for mental health support, 716-886-1242; mhawny.org.

Spectrum Health & Human Services: 24-hour emergency number is 716-710-5172; shswny.org. Its 24-hour Crisis & Re-Stabilization Emergency Services (CARES) program for youth and their loved ones can be reached at 716-882-4357. Its urgent care clinic, at 1280 Main St., is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

Best Self Behavioral Health: 716-884-0888, bestselfwny.org

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Child and Family Services: 716-842-2750, cfsbny.org

Christian Counseling Ministries of WNY: 716-632-3200, ccmwny.org

Community Health Center of Buffalo: 716-986-9199, chcb.net

Endeavor Health Services: 716-895-6701, ehsny.org

Erie County Medical Center: Those in need of services can visit ecmc.edu, call the Comprehensive Emergency Psychiatric Program (CPEP) at 716-898-1676 or contact the Help Center at 716-898-3415.

Horizon Health Services: 716-831-1800; horizon-health.org

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.