How to get help in the aftermath of the mass shooting in Buffalo

  • Updated
Efforts to comfort and come together began Saturday afternoon at scene outside Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo in the hours after a shooting that killed 10 and wounded three others.

 Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Crisis Services counselors are available to talk with those in need of support after the mass shooting tragedy from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday and Monday at the Johnnie B. Wiley Pavilion, 1100 Jefferson Ave. “No one should be walking through this alone,” officials with the Buffalo and Erie County agency said.

Counselors also can be reached through the Crisis Services’ 24-Hour Hotline at 716-834-3131.

Other agencies that can provide support include:

The National Alliance for Mental Health Helpline: 716-226-6264, namibuffalony.org

Mental Health Advocates of WNY: Regional resource for mental health support, 716-886-1242; mhawny.org.

Spectrum Health & Human Services: 24-hour emergency number is 716-710-5172; shswny.org. Its 24-hour Crisis & Re-Stabilization Emergency Services (CARES) program for youth and their loved ones can be reached at 716-882-4357. Its urgent care clinic, at 1280 Main St., is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

Best Self Behavioral Health: 716-884-0888, bestselfwny.org

Catholic Charities: 716-856-4494, ccwny.org

Child and Family Services: 716-842-2750, cfsbny.org

Christian Counseling Ministries of WNY: 716-632-3200, ccmwny.org

Community Health Center of Buffalo: 716-986-9199, chcb.net

Dale Association: 716-433-1886, daleassociation.com

Endeavor Health Services: 716-895-6701, ehsny.org

Erie County Medical Center: Those in need of services can visit ecmc.edu, call the Comprehensive Emergency Psychiatric Program (CPEP) at 716-898-1676 or contact the Help Center at 716-898-3415.

Evergreen Health: 716-847-2441, evergreenhs.org

Horizon Health Services: 716-831-1800; horizon-health.org

