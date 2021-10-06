How to build a new stadium that works? A sports marketing exec has answers

In a series of interviews with The News, which are condensed here, Cimperman emphasized the need for ancillary development around a new stadium, which the team hopes to build in Orchard Park, and the opportunity to build on the Bills as a “national brand.”

How are you viewing this stadium project?

Cimperman: It’s once every 50 years, at best, that you have a chance to do something like this, so let’s just not rush to throw a stadium up and then five years later wish it were somewhere else. How can this stadium project have an economic benefit beyond 10 home football games? How can we use this once-in-a-generation opportunity to be transformational for Western New York?

Do you like the idea of the stadium going downtown?

Cimperman: I would love to see all the studies that have been done to make that judgment. But the answer, for me, is as long as where it goes has a long-term vision: What is the ancillary development? How can this attract people and jobs for more than 10 days a year?

I don’t know if that’s Orchard Park. I don’t know if that’s downtown. But you have to look at this as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Let’s do the right thing with it.