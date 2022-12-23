 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning during Buffalo Niagara's blizzard

  • Updated
Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz tweeted Friday morning that his office had already received calls from county residents about how to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning during the Christmas weekend blizzard. Concerns about clearing vents were also plentiful during the major snowstorm last month.

The risk of carbon monoxide poisoning in your home skyrockets during the winter months. Learn how you can protect your family from this invisible threat.

The county executive pointed to two best practices – echoed by the American Red Cross – to prevent a buildup of the odorless, colorless gas:

• Use generators outside only, positioning them at least 20 feet away from windows, doors and vents. Although this storm's powerful wind gusts may make a generator difficult to set up outdoors, that does not mean it should be moved indoors – not even in a garage or basement.

• Keep furnace and dryer vents cleared of snow. The wind gusts on Christmas weekend may aid in this process, but identify where your furnace and dryer vents are to monitor any snow buildup.

The Red Cross offers a few other tips:

• In the case of a power outage, do not bring outdoor equipment inside to use as a heat source if you're not certain it's approved for indoor use as well. Do not use a gas stove as a heat source.

• Make sure carbon monoxide detectors are functioning, have batteries and are placed centrally in each floor of your home.

Signs of carbon monoxide poisoning include feelings of sickness, dizziness or weakness. The Red Cross urges anyone with these symptoms to find fresh air immediately; "DO NOT DELAY," the Red Cross website reads. 

Ben Tsujimoto can be reached at btsujimoto@buffnews.com, at (716) 849-6927 or on Twitter at @Tsuj10.

