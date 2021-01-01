 Skip to main content
How those in Buffalo can get rid of their Christmas trees
Buffalo residents looking to make sure their Christmas trees are composted may drop them off from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays at the city’s yard waste contractor, Geiter Done of WNY, at 383 Babcock Ave.

Proof of city residency is required. Lights, decorations, wires and nails must be removed from trees before disposal.

The city also will pick up trees at curbside. Trees should be placed out on regular trash day, although they may be picked up later in the week.

For more information, call 311 or 851-5014.

City officials also issued this reminder: garbage and recycling pickup regularly scheduled for Friday will happen on Saturday this week because of the New Year’s holiday.

