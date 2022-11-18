How The Weather Channel chose to film from a specific Hamburg intersection

A crew of three from The Weather Channel picked a location near the intersection of Pleasant Avenue and Lake Street in the Village of Hamburg for live shots this morning.

Meteorologist Jim Cantore selected the spot, about 2 miles south of the Camp Road exit of the New York State Thruway, for one reason: He pointed up at the streetlights.

"It allows the falling snow to be visible on camera," Cantore said.

The trio left its downtown Buffalo hotel about 5 a.m., heading into the heart of the snow band that dumped close to 3 feet of snow on Hamburg in the early morning hours. When they saw a well-lit intersection near a Speedway gas station, they had their location.

"We just set up shop and begin to tell stories – plows are going by, people walking down the street – it just builds," Cantore said. The meteorologist said he counted 11 instances of thundersnow since the crew was in place for the morning's live shots.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"Hamburg has seen this before, so it's not the biggest event," Cantore said, "but it's still a lot of fun to cover and it's hard work."

Producer Steve Petyerak and cameraman Matt Saffer have been with Cantore in Western New York since Wednesday. They were together in Daytona Beach, Fla., last weekend, covering Hurricane Nicole.

Done filming for the day about 11 a.m. today, the trio was heading back to downtown Buffalo and felt it was likely they would be doing their live shots from there Saturday morning.

Petreyak, who graduated from Hobart College in 1993, said he was glad to be back in upstate New York.

"I had my first Labatt Blue in 25 years," the producer said.

Petreyak played hockey at Hobart, and with the Statesmen undefeated and nationally ranked in Division III this year, Cantore said Petreyak has brought that up more than a few times.