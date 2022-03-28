How the 'ironclad' non-relocation agreement in Bills stadium deal would work

Both Gov. Kathy Hochul and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz have made reference to an "ironclad" non-relocation agreement that would prevent the Bills from leaving Western New York.

Here's how that would work, based on what was shared Monday.

The new stadium deal includes a non-relocation agreement that prohibits the team from moving. The agreement gives both the state and the county the right to enforce the non-relocation terms, Poloncarz said.

If a court were to allow the Bills to break their promise not to move the team and essentially break the lease, then the Bills would be required to repay both the state and the county everything they contributed toward the stadium for the first 15 years, he said.

The payback amount required from the Bills would decline for the final 15 years.

However, if the team were to leave within the 30-year timeframe, the state could also require the Bills to pay for the cost of demolishing the stadium, Poloncarz said.

