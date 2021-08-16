How the infrastructure bill could be spent on Buffalo Niagara waterways

Schumer, who shepherded the legislation through the Senate, said annual appropriations over the same time period will allow even more money to go into the program. He expressed optimism that the infrastructure legislation, which includes money for rail, bridges, roads and broadband, will eventually be signed into law, along with a $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill for what supporters call "human infrastructure."

The Great Lakes account for 84% of North America's surface fresh water, and 21% of the world's supply.

"The lakes are a one-time gift from the glaciers, and they are a resource that our generation needs to defend and protect," Jedlicka said. "It's the kind of funding that we need right now for these problems that are not going away and that are just getting more expensive to deal with."

Schumer praised the progress seen with the Buffalo River – which he noted is on its way to being delisted as a "federal area of concern" – and the cleanup occurring along the Niagara River.

He also cited population boosts seen in the lake's sturgeon and trout, and the benefits of such boosts to the ecosystem and fishermen.

The senator warned that climate change threatens the Great Lakes and those whose economic livelihoods depend on them.