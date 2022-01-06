How the brief life of special needs boy Zeke Sardina changed a family forever

Babies like Zeke Sardina don't normally stand a chance in life. Born in distress to a homeless Buffalo mother and left at the hospital as a ward of the state, Zeke suffered so much brain damage that he could barely move or even see.

But when Zeke was a year old, he came to the attention of an Allegany County family with eight children, six of whom were still living at home. That family, with help from dozens of supporters and caregivers, brought him four years of happiness in their home.

The Buffalo News told Zeke's story in March 2019, when he was 2. His story generated an outpouring of love and support, and inspired others to foster or adopt children with disabilities.

Zeke's journey ended early Tuesday morning when he died at home in his sleep, nestled beside his mother, at age 5.

"Zeke is now fully rescued," his mother, Sarah Sardina, told The Buffalo News. "And in the midst of it, he rescued us. Yeah, he did. People thought he might stifle us, but he exploded us. He blew up our world."