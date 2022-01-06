How the brief life of special needs boy Zeke Sardina changed a family forever

Babies like Zeke Sardina don't normally stand a chance in life. Born in distress to a homeless Buffalo mother and left at the hospital as a ward of the state, Zeke suffered so much brain damage that he could barely move or even see.
But when Zeke was a year old, he came to the attention of an Allegany County family with eight children, six of whom were still living at home. That family, with help from dozens of supporters and caregivers, brought him four years of happiness in their home.
Zeke’s suffering began before he was born, badly brain-damaged, to a homeless and drug-using mother. He passed through three sets of guardians in his first year. Then the Sardinas entered his
The Buffalo News told Zeke's story in March 2019, when he was 2. His story generated an outpouring of love and support, and inspired others to foster or adopt children with disabilities.
Zeke's journey ended early Tuesday morning when he died at home in his sleep, nestled beside his mother, at age 5.
"Zeke is now fully rescued," his mother, Sarah Sardina, told The Buffalo News. "And in the midst of it, he rescued us. Yeah, he did. People thought he might stifle us, but he exploded us. He blew up our world."
If other people found it odd that a Black baby with severe disabilities found a home in the arms of a loving, white family in farm country, the Sardinas didn't care. As they saw it, no child is least in the eyes of God.
Life with Zeke
Contrary to doctors' initial expectations, Zeke learned to sit up on his own for short periods and extend his limbs. He wasn't blind, either. His family discovered he had some vision. He could call out and yell with excitement and happiness.
He even started preschool at The Children's League in Springville, which specializes in youngsters with special needs.
Chris and Sarah Sardina of the Allegany County Town of Fillmore already had eight children of their own when they decided to foster, and then adopt a severely disabled baby they named Ezekiel, which means “God strengthens.” Chris said the other kids, who help with Zeke’s care, “just fell in love” with their new brother. Friends often ask about the family’s decision to adopt Zeke,”Why? Why would you want this?” The answer is, they love him. They accept him as he
But over the last two years, Zeke was in and out of the hospital with chronic infections and other illnesses such as low heart rate and low temperature.
Despite it all, the Sardina family considered him a blessing. With the help of health care providers, Zeke always came home.
He went on field trips with the family and attended parades. The other Sardina children sat and cuddled with him, set up their games on his high chair tray and involved him in their playtime. They helped with Zeke's feeding tube, encouraged him during his home therapy sessions and coaxed out his smiles and yells of joy.
"I can't believe all the things we did with him," his mother said.
Turning point
Zeke suffered severe seizures in 2020. After that, he stopped yelling when he was happy. His voice got progressively quieter.
"It’s something I had noticed but I didn’t want to talk about, because if I didn’t talk about it, it wasn’t real," Sardina said.
She choked up at the memory of her younger son, Jonah, eventually making the same observation.
"That’s when the realization came that something was different, and maybe things wouldn’t happen as we’d hoped," she said.
Zeke was back in the hospital for surgery in December of that year for what was supposed to be outpatient surgery to remove some infected skin, an antibiotic-resistant bacteria, but he reacted badly to the general anesthesia. His heart rate plummeted. He stopped smiling. He came home on oxygen.
More complications sent Zeke back to Oishei Children's Hospital in May. He stayed there for month. Toward the end, the chief medical officer called a meeting.
"They were so gentle with us," she said of the medical team, crying at the memory.
Zeke was dying. Based on what the medical team has experienced with other children, they estimated Zeke had about six months to live.
Chris Sardina, Zeke's father, had a hard time believing that.
"No, he's not going to die," Sarah Sardina recalled him telling her. "He has years left. He's a fighter."
But Sarah Sardina could not deny the tell-tale signs of his decline.
When The Children's League staff realized that Zeke would not be able to return to school in the fall, they held a private graduation for him in September. Plans by a charity to come to the Sardina's house in June to build a proper wheelchair ramp and renovate the bathroom for Zeke's long-term home care were canceled.
"Instead of planning for his life, we were planning for his passing," Sardina said.
The end
In November, Zeke started to cry when he was being fed through his tube. The family compensated by feeding him less per hour but extending his feeding time. Eventually, he couldn't stand even a few tablespoons of nourishment an hour.
The family resorted to dripping Pedialyte into his body. But after a while, he couldn't even tolerate that. He suffered from seizures and slept poorly.
The day after Christmas, they stopped trying to feed him anything. They gave Zeke medication to stop his seizures and let him sleep.
Sarah Sardina worried that the end would be traumatic for the family, that Zeke might show signs of suffering. But that didn't happen.
Instead, On Dec. 30 and Dec. 31, Zeke woke up and picked up his arms. For two days, he was almost his normal self, Sardina said. Everyone got the chance to spend two days of quality time with him. The children gathered around him and sang him songs.
"It was more beautiful than I could ever have imagined," Sardina said.
When Zeke slept next, he didn't awaken. Over the holidays, all the children, including one son living in Washington state, got the chance to come home and say goodbye.
Zeke died at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Chris Sardina came into the room to give Zeke his medication and watched the pulse oximeter that measured Zeke's blood oxygen levels drop to zero. Together, he and Sarah stayed up for several hours and mourned the passing of their son.
Sarah Sardina recounted the song she sang to Zeke shortly before he died, by Christian singer and songwriter Christy Nockels. She posted lyrics when she broke the news of Zeke's passing on Facebook.
You weren't made to carry such a load. Lay it down and we can watch it go down the river of grace.
A lasting impact
Zeke's funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore. He will be buried in Centerville Cemetery, Centerville.
Sarah Sardina is making keychains with Zeke's fingerprints to thank all the people who played a meaningful role in Zeke's care. So far, she said, the list totals 90.
Sardina's brother, Caleb Baney, has separately set up a GoFundMe page to help the family with its financial burden of covering the remainder of Zeke's medical bills and his funeral.
Zeke's life has served as a catalyst for Sarah Sardina's new business, the Valley Bread and Bounty bakery. She started it during the Covid-19 lockdown when schools had no in-person learning and Sarah was at home looking after Zeke because no one could come to the house to help care for him.
Her husband had suggested maybe she could bring in $200 a month baking pies at home. Sarah wouldn't do pies, but she loved baking bread. What started out as a small home side job, with a single porch pick-up shelf, is now a rapidly growing business averaging $2,500 a week.
Sarah Sardina now has five employees, a fully licensed kitchen, regular customers and new customers coming every day. She'll soon be opening up a storefront in Fillmore.