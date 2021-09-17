How the Bills and Sabres vaccine mandate came to be and the question of fairness

"I do not like the path we are heading down as a society, and as a legislator, I cannot support it," he said. "I will not support tax dollars to build a new stadium if rules remain in place that only certain people can use it. If everyone is paying for it, everyone should be able to use it."

Others have zeroed in on the awkward timing of the announcement and the impact the new rules will have, particularly on season ticket holders. They argued that if the county was going to issue such a requirement, they should have done it before the season started instead of creating headaches for people who don't plan to get vaccinated and bought tickets thinking their vaccination status wouldn't be an issue after Poloncarz rolled back his stadium vaccination mandate in July.

The decision to announce the new restrictions after the Bills' home opener was made by the Bills organization in joint recognition of the need to line up staffing levels required, Poloncarz said, since several layers of admission procedures need to take place for everyone entering the stadium.