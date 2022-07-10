How some of Buffalo’s early suburban neighborhoods were designed to keep Black people out

Part of the reason Buffalo remains one of America’s most segregated metropolitan regions may be hidden in a dusty old document in your safe deposit box.

And it's more likely if you live in one of Buffalo's suburbs.

Racist language in land deeds remains in hundreds – and possibly thousands – of Erie County property records, an investigation by The Buffalo News has found.

Consider the deed to this home on Transit Road in Cheektowaga, written in 1945: “The property shall be occupied by members of the Caucasian race only.”

Or this one written 100 years ago in Orchard Park, where residents of Washington Avenue pledged their homes would “never be rented, leased or sold, transferred or conveyed to … any negro or colored person or person of negro blood.”

Legally, the racist language in the property deeds has no value, even though some restrictions state that they "run with the land" of a property forever. Racially restrictive covenants were deemed unconstitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1948 and were made illegal by the Fair Housing Act of 1968.

But decades later – and nearly two months after a white supremacist shot and killed 10 Black shoppers at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue because of their race – experts in urban studies and Black suburbanites say they are part of the reason Buffalo's suburbs are mostly white today.

They say the documents explain how systemic racism helped shape the development of Buffalo’s suburbs at a crucial moment when tens of thousands of Black Southerners were moving to Buffalo for work in the factories.

In 2010, researchers from the Brookings Institution and the University of Michigan ranked the Buffalo/Niagara Falls region the sixth-most racially segregated area in the nation based on U.S. Census data. The News reported in October that suburbia is now more diverse than a decade ago, but the gap between the region's whitest and least-white places still widened.

“If you look at Erie County today, you'll see that the whiter a neighborhood becomes, the greater the value. The Blacker the space is, the lower the value. And it all started with those covenants,” said Henry Louis Taylor Jr., director of the Center for Urban Studies at the University at Buffalo.

“People like to talk about redlining, but it was really what I call ‘whitelining’ that did all the harm to Blacks – and that is, they weren’t allowed to go into the suburbs.”

Some officials downplayed the relevancy of the decades-old documents, while others said the racist language should be removed.

In Rochester, neighbors mobilized to remove the restrictions from their property deeds and there is legislation stalled in Albany that would do the same for property records across New York.

Historic and systemic

Dubbed by some as the "Jim Crow of the North," restrictions that discriminate based on race were first developed in Chicago in the 1920s and spread to other areas where Black Americans moved from the South, though researchers say they appear to have been less common in Buffalo than in other cities.

The covenants were developed after race riots led Chicago leaders and real estate executives to fear the Windy City was getting a bad reputation, said Carl H. Nightingale, a UB professor and the author of "Segregation: A Global History of Divided Cities."

"They had this whole idea – it was really set in stone, almost like it was a scientific fact – that when Black people moved into the neighborhoods, they would bring the property values down," Nightingale said.

The theory spread rapidly to other cities, but was contrary to the early experience in Buffalo, Taylor said, when Black and white immigrant groups lived together, mostly in harmony.

"I have data to indicate in some places like Jefferson Avenue, they actually lived in the same boarding houses," Taylor said.

Mass homeownership after World War II changed that. When the federal government rolled out homebuilding programs incentivizing suburban development, the systems prevented Black people from realizing the American Dream in the same ways as their white neighbors.

The Federal Housing Administration underwriting manual in 1938 said the best areas should have "effective restrictive covenants ... recorded against the entire tract," including the "prohibition of the occupancy of properties except by the race for which they are intended."

The National Association of Real Estate Boards in its 1928 Code of Ethics stated that “a realtor should never be instrumental in introducing into a neighborhood … members of any race or nationality, or any individuals whose presence will clearly be detrimental to property values in that neighborhood.”

That meant the city became one of the only places in which Black Buffalonians could settle, though many banks refused to give loans in areas with concentrated Black populations, a practice known as "redlining."

"Whites were leaving, and this was the great homeownership rush," Taylor said. "Whites weren't running away from Blacks; they were running to capture the new homes that were being built – and Blacks weren't allowed to participate in the homeownership rush to the suburbs."

Orchard Park's 'first citizen'

Aside from the Quakers, few people had as large of an impact on the development of Orchard Park as did Harry Yates.

Yates was an industrialist and financier who owned the Hotel Lafayette, served as chairman of the Peace Bridge Authority and was part of a group that helped finance the Pan-American Exposition in 1901. He fell in love with Orchard Park's rural charm and began purchasing large chunks of the town, eventually owning 3,500 acres and paying one-eighth of the town's taxes, The Buffalo Evening News reported in 1956.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Yates was honored in 1951 as Orchard Park's "first citizen" in part because he created Green Lake and donated Green Lake Park – now known as Yates Park – to the town.

It was in the Green Lake area that Yates' company, the Sapperton Land Corp., began selling land for homes in 1940 that were subject to racially restrictive covenants, public records show.

"No sale or transfer of land within the area of Green Lake Park shall be made to persons not of a race, nationality or color commonly known as a white race," the covenants state. "This shall not prevent the occupancy of domestic servants, employed by an owner or tenant, of a race or nationality not defined as a white race."

In a different area of the town – off Southwestern Boulevard – racial restrictions were placed on properties by a different development company as early as 1922, according to 34 property deeds reviewed by The News at the Erie County Clerk's Office.

Other suburban towns

The News discovered similar racially restrictive covenants from the 1940s in other suburbs, including Amherst, West Seneca and Cheektowaga.

In 1980, one of Amherst's major developers – Willard A. Genrich – apologized after the Buffalo Courier-Express reported that he included racially restrictive covenants on a development of homes in 1941.

Rochester removed racial covenants from some properties. Here's how to research your own land deed A homeowner may be able to find out if the land they live on was racially covenanted by consulting the legal documents they received when they purchased the home. But title companies often do not mention old racial restrictions when they provide a title abstract summary to homeowners, said James G. Burke, senior abstractor at the Holland Land Title & Abstract Co.

The restriction, which prevented people of color from occupying 23 homes on Harwood Drive in Snyder, came to light when he was being confirmed as chancellor of the State Board of Regents.

"I now regret and renounce what I did years ago," Genrich said in 1980. "I now believe them to be not only illegal, but also morally wrong."

Genrich said his company developed "many subdivisions without such restrictions."

The number of racial covenants in the Buffalo area is unclear, but Nightingale and Taylor, the UB professors, both say they were less common in Buffalo than in other Northeast cities because much of Buffalo's Black population didn't arrive here until World War II.

But Norman Goldfarb, a now-deceased Buffalo attorney who fought for the desegregation of Buffalo schools, said in 1976 that volunteer investigators for the Citizens Council on Human Relations uncovered "literally thousands" of racially restrictive covenants in Erie County.

Goldfarb told the UB Spectrum that the Town of Tonawanda included 2,200 acres where "builders, developers and owners of the property have said, ‘No negroes can live in these houses, unless they are domestic servants.’”

In 1948, the U.S. Supreme Court invalidated the covenants. The News at the time reported that Justice Robert H. Jackson, a Jamestown native, recused himself from the case along with two other justices because they owned properties with racially restrictive covenants.

One family's experience

The Stevenson family is in the minority in Orchard Park, a town that according to the most recent U.S. Census data is nearly 95% white and less than 2% Black.

Deana Stevenson, a former Buffalo Public Schools principal who runs a consulting business, said the racial reckoning that gripped the nation in the wake of George Floyd's death in 2020 also exposed hidden fault lines in her community.

"Everything that could have happened this year has happened to reveal people's true feelings about families of color living in Orchard Park," Stevenson said. "There’s never been a sense of community for us."

She gave the example of what happened to her daughter, Madison, when she spoke out against Floyd's death using social media.

"She lost a lot of friends by just putting a black screen on her Instagram and then realizing that none of her friends supported it," Stevenson said. "Or people telling her to take it down (saying), 'You don't experience racism here. Why are you doing all this Black Lives Matter stuff?'"

The family did not experience racism when it looked for a home in Orchard Park 16 years ago. But Stevenson said her daughter – a 6-foot-4 star Orchard Park High basketball player – was called a racial slur by a fan at a game at Southwestern High School last year. She said school officials told her the fan, who also made monkey sounds, was from Jamestown.

"We had no intent of leaving Orchard Park after our daughter graduated, but now we’re out of here," Stevenson said. "Just because it lacks diversity. But I’m wondering if it lacks diversity just because of the historical precedence of, ‘this is just how things have always been.’"

Stevenson's home was not subject to a racially restrictive covenant, but she said she was not surprised that other residential areas in Orchard Park were.

"I mean, to see it in writing ... the personalization of it. Someone took the time to write out several times that this is the agreement that we'll have that you will not sell these or rent to people of color," she said.

Orchard Park Supervisor Eugene Majchrzak said he was not aware of the covenants. He said Orchard Park is a welcoming place and the Town Board "wouldn't tolerate" housing discrimination.

"I'm shocked myself," he said. "We don’t live that way. If you’re looking at those kinds of things and they’re 75-plus, 100 years old, it was a different world then."

Town Councilman Conor Flynn said he was also unaware of the restrictions. "I certainly don’t want any sort of language or deed restrictions in town or any vestiges of hateful norms in the past to continue on in Orchard Park and make this community unwelcoming to anyone," he said.