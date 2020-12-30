How some companies spent Erie County's small business grants

The $5,000 Kwilos Farms in Angola received helped it cover a bill on equipment and tubing for its maple syrup operation. Pete -n- Paul's Pockets in South Buffalo got $20,000 to cover payroll after nine lean months in the restaurant business. And the $25,000 grant received by Angels at Heart Senior Care in Tonawanda went to payroll and personal protective equipment costs for its 20 employees.
They're some of the 1,399 companies in Erie County that shared $19.2 million in Back to Business grants earlier this month using funds from the federal CARES Act. The program distributed awards from $2,500 to $45,000 with the aim of helping small businesses survive through the pandemic. During the three-week grant application period, the county received 5,000 requests asking for more than $95 million in funding.
Restaurants and salons received the biggest number of Back to Business grants, but a wide variety of industries benefited.
Grant recipients spanned from information technology and agriculture to photography and fitness studios. Another big category was retail.
Divina Salon continues to suffer the effects of the pandemic, along with the resulting state regulations on businesses like hers in the orange Covid microcluster zone.
At the Lackawanna salon before Covid, owner Jessica Chazen could take care of several clients at once while her business partner did the same. Now, reduced to 25% capacity restriction in the small shop, only one person can work in the salon at a time, taking care of one customer. Chazen and her partner now report to work on alternating days and have expanded their business hours so that they can each work longer shifts, but they are still making less money than they used to. On top of that, the Lackawanna salon was closed for months during the state's PAUSE order.
Divina, which has been in business since 2012, was awarded $10,000. About a third of the money went toward rent, and most of the rest went toward supplies and store improvements. The salon stocked up on products for its own use and for retail sale to customers, such as dye, shampoo and blow dryers. It also made upgrades to the salon, such as new shelving, air filtration and changes to its website. A "tiny, tiny bit" went toward back pay.
"We didn't pay ourselves for almost four months because I paid the bills," Chazen said. "You gotta pay the bills before you pay yourself."
Sales at Pete -n- Paul's Pockets on South Park Avenue have taken a hit this year, first when the restaurant was closed to indoor dining and now that more customers are working and eating from home. Though the restaurant has a strong takeout clientele, many customers order through third-party delivery companies such as DoorDash and Grubhub, which take as much as 30% off the top of a bill. At the same time, some expenses have increased. A box of protective gloves that would have cost $40 before the pandemic, for example, now costs $120, according to manager Gary Gerber. The bulk of the restaurant's grant went toward payroll, which has been harder to meet.
"So many ancillary industries have been affected by the pandemic, it's hard to find someone who didn't have an impact," said Lauren Baynes, vice president of portfolio management and selection at 43North.
To be eligible for a Back to Business grant, businesses had to be based in Erie County, have 50 employees or less, recorded revenues between $10,000 and $7.5 million in 2019, and have significant revenue losses stemming from the pandemic. Special consideration was given to businesses in economically distressed areas in the region. The selection criteria were set by the Erie County executive and grant recipients were chosen by business competition company 43North.
Hello Sweets Candy and Pop Shop, a retro candy store in the City of Tonawanda, received $10,000. As a sole proprietor, owner Jessica Stevenson wasn't eligible for funds from the Paycheck Protection Program. Unlike many PPP loans, which went to larger companies including national chains, she said she was happy to see that many of the Erie County grants went to "truly small" businesses.
"A little bit of money for us very small businesses goes a very long way," she said.
Stevenson's grant paid rent and helped replace some revenue the store lost when it was shuttered from March to June. Because she was able to recoup that money, she was able to stay on track with investments she had planned to grow the business, such as expanding inventory and selection, and buying a display counter that will allow her to sell chocolate.
Angels at Heart Senior Care in Tonawanda used its $25,000 grant to cover payroll and personal protective equipment costs for its 20 employees. The 15-year-old home health care business has seen a slump in business since more workers are unemployed or working from home and better able to tend to elderly parents. The company is also not allowed to send workers into nursing homes to care for clients the way it had before the pandemic.
The company gave its workers hazard pay for as long as it could before running out of money. It also incurred "gigantic expenses" for personal protective equipment, said co-owner Sandi Padovano; paying as much as $50 per gallon of liquid sanitizer, sanitizing clients' homes and giving personal protective equipment care packages to workers and clients. Though people had been patient and understanding while money was tight, the company might not have made it without the grant, she said.
"November, that was the month where I thought, 'Oh my gosh, what am I gonna do?' " Padovano said. "People have been wonderful with us but they need to eat, too."
Kwilos Farms of Angola used its $5,000 grant to cover necessary equipment and additional tubing that allowed it to expand its maple tapping operations into another section of woods. It had placed the order over the summer when it got permission to tap its neighbor's trees.
"It was a beautiful thing. We were gonna make it work because it was something we needed," said co-owner Emily Kwilos. "Then we got the grant and it was like, this is great. So now we’re not tight anywhere on money."
See the full list of businesses that received grants in this Erie County report: