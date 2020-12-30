How some companies spent Erie County's small business grants

To be eligible for a Back to Business grant, businesses had to be based in Erie County, have 50 employees or less, recorded revenues between $10,000 and $7.5 million in 2019, and have significant revenue losses stemming from the pandemic. Special consideration was given to businesses in economically distressed areas in the region. The selection criteria were set by the Erie County executive and grant recipients were chosen by business competition company 43North.

Hello Sweets Candy and Pop Shop, a retro candy store in the City of Tonawanda, received $10,000. As a sole proprietor, owner Jessica Stevenson wasn't eligible for funds from the Paycheck Protection Program. Unlike many PPP loans, which went to larger companies including national chains, she said she was happy to see that many of the Erie County grants went to "truly small" businesses.

"A little bit of money for us very small businesses goes a very long way," she said.

Stevenson's grant paid rent and helped replace some revenue the store lost when it was shuttered from March to June. Because she was able to recoup that money, she was able to stay on track with investments she had planned to grow the business, such as expanding inventory and selection, and buying a display counter that will allow her to sell chocolate.