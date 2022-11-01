How should Buffalo talk about racism? Author of 'White Fragility' to help guide conversation

When Nanette Massey hosted her first seminar on racism in 2018 for a primarily white audience, it wasn’t the success she had hoped for.

It was held at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo not long after a Black Lives Matter sign had been installed on the side of the building.

“I was thinking, ‘Ok. Those are my white people. That’s my audience,’ " said Massey, who is Black.

Things didn't turn out the way she expected. The audience didn't connect in the way she had hoped.

Four years later, as city residents and leaders focus on racism following the May 14 mass shooting at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue, Massey hopes to turn those difficult discussions into action.

Massey, who has expanded her portfolio of discussions on racism since that 2018 event, will co-host a workshop at Canisius College's Montante Cultural Center with Robin DiAngelo, author of ‘White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard For White People to Talk About Racism,’ which reached the New York Times Bestseller list.

The event will be held Saturday, nearly six months after the mass shooting that killed 10 Black people.

Immediately following the attack, Massey said, the outpouring of love and support from the white community was swift, substantial and appreciated. But how do white people and Black people move forward from there? Massey and DiAngelo hope the workshop will help guide folks – Black and white.

“All the white people that showed up to get food to people in need in the area surrounding Tops, that was great,” said Massey, who lives on Jefferson Avenue. “But, for real, let's take a look at how easy it was for the shooter to Google and find an outsized amount of Black people corralled in a certain area of town. What there is to do now for white people isn't just bring food and go back to Clarence or Hamburg and pat yourself on the back having done your good antiracism deed for the day."

DiAngelo, an education professor at the University at Washington, said one of her objectives for the seminar is to provide healing to the Buffalo community.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to work with Nannette Massey, who has been doing powerful workshops based on my book for several years now, and also to offer some kind of processing and healing to the Buffalo community, for Black people there in Buffalo hopefully some affirmation and validation to the daily experience of systemic racism,” DiAngelo said. “The Tops shooting may be an amplified example, but, certainly, it’s on the continuum of what Black people experience on a daily basis.”

DiAngelo also wants to help white people in the community understand that systemic racism impacts everyone.

“We’re all a part of it and … if we aren’t actively challenging it, then we’re passively contributing to it. There is no neutral place,” she said.

The racist May 14 massacre killed Celestine Chaney, Roberta Drury, Andre Mackneil, Katherine Massey, Margus Morrison, Heyward Patterson, Aaron Salter, Geraldine Talley, Ruth Whitfield and Pearl Young.

Not Connecting

Massey, who is not related to victim Katherine Massey, read 'White Fragility' after she conducted that first workshop on racism in 2018 at the Elmwood Avenue church. The event, which drew about 30 people, "fell really flat," Massey said.

Massey recalled some attendees got defensive.

“What I was saying was, the measure of all your work is how are you relating to Black people. Do Black people come sit at your kitchen table? Could you sit in a group of Black people and not have your whiteness be the center (of attention)?” Massey recalled. “That’s what I was trying to say. What they heard was, 'Our activism isn’t enough.' "

She didn't think she was connecting to her audience, and she didn't understand why.

Then, a Black friend recommended the book, ‘White Fragility,’ which was released the same year.

“White people were reading it, and they’re feeling what she’s saying,” Massey said.

Massey built on DiAngelo’s ideas from the book and began doing workshops on Zoom during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

One of the objectives of the upcoming workshop at Canisius College is to help urge white people, in particular, from doing good to doing better, Massey said.

"Ultimately, it’s not about doing the right thing or saying the right thing or any of that," she said. "It’s about who do I want to be in the world."

To register for the workshop, click here, visit nanettedmassey.com or call 716-325-0995.