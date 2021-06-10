How scientists are testing for Covid in the bowels of Erie County

Since the fall, scientists have been analyzing samples of wastewater taken from sewage treatment plants around Erie County to look for the fragments of the virus that causes Covid-19.

And the latest scoop on the poop is great news: For the first time since the testing began, the level of virus fragments is so low that, in many cases, it's virtually undetectable.

"It's still there but in such lower amounts that we can't find it," said Dr. Ian Bradley, assistant professor at the University at Buffalo's Department of Civil, Structural and Environmental Engineering.

In September, the Erie County Health Department began working with UB engineers and the Town of Amherst, the Buffalo Sewer Authority and the Town of Tonawanda on the sewage testing program. Twice a week, samples of wastewater from 10 treatment facilities are collected and analyzed. The samples are tested using essentially the same technology as the PCR nasal swab testing method used on individuals.

The low levels in the sewer water seen lately mirror what public health officials have been seeing locally, statewide and nationwide as the number of people testing positive for Covid-19 and people hospitalized and dying from the virus have been plummeting.

So what's the point of testing the sewer water, too?