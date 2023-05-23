Buffalo would pay its mayor significantly more than mayors in six comparable cities, if salary hikes recommended by a city commission are adopted by the Buffalo Common Council.

Byron W. Brown would earn $178,519 a year, about $61,000 more than the mayor of Pittsburgh and nearly $38,000 more than the mayor of Cleveland, both of which are larger cities, according to the Citizen Salary Review Commission, which recommended raises for Buffalo's elected officials.

Brown, the mayor of New York's second-largest city, would also be paid more than the mayors of four smaller New York cities – Yonkers, Rochester, Syracuse and Albany.

Buffalo Common Council members also stand to earn more than council members in the six comparable cities if they approve salary hikes the commission recommended.

The commission has suggested a salary of $84,472 for each of Buffalo’s nine Council members, which is thousands of dollars more than council members in Cleveland and Pittsburgh make currently. Cleveland’s 17 council members earn about $80,133. Pittsburgh’s nine council members make $76,544.

If the Buffalo Common Council approves the salary hikes, the new annual salaries would be:

Mayor: $178,519, up from $158,500

Council members: $84,472, up from $75,000

Comptroller: $134,593, up from $119,500

Board of Education members: $16,984, up from $15,000

The new salaries would take effect Jan. 1.

But the Buffalo proposal is attracting criticism from some citizen watchdogs.

The problem is the process was flawed and the commission should be null and void, said attorney Paul Wolf, president of the New York Coalition for Open Government, a nonprofit, non-partisan organization advocating for transparency in government.

“We don’t take any position regarding pay raises or the amount of pay raises. Our concern is the process that was used,” said Wolf. “We think the process was flawed. We encourage you not to act on the recommendations because if you go forward with moving on the recommendations I think there will be a legal challenge.”

But the Council says it did follow the correct process according to the city’s Law Department.

“We take our lead from the corporation counsel, and corporation counsel said that we did what we were supposed to do,” said University Council Member Rasheed Wyatt, chairman of the Council’s Finance Committee. “People bring those accusations all the time, and the only thing that we can do is go through our corporation counsel, and they said that we were well within our guidelines to do what we did.”

A citizen's complaint

The first problem with the process occurred when the Council voted to re-constitute the Citizens Salary Review Commission, Wolf said.

During an April 18 Council meeting, a late filed item was presented to the Council for a vote for the Council to re-establish the commission, and the mayor, Council president and city comptroller to “jointly” appoint 9 individuals to serve on the commission.

A late file item requires unanimous consent of the Council to be considered, per Council Rules of Order, Wolf said.

North Council Member Joseph Golombek Jr. objected to the late filed item being considered.

At the end of the meeting, Wyatt spoke and questioned the procedure for objecting to the late file.

But under the City Charter, only a member who voted in the majority on an item can request the item be brought back for reconsideration, Wolf said.

The Council ultimately voted on the item anyway at the end of the meeting, which was a violation of the Council Rules of Order, Wolf said.

Wolf also asserted the Council did not initially comply with the portion of the City Charter that requires no more than six members of the commission be registered in the same political party.

Of the nine initial appointments made by the council, eight were registered Democrats. Some of them were later replaced.

Another flaw in the process was a lack of transparency regarding the public meetings the commission held, Wolf said.

“The commission violated the New York State Open Meetings Law by holding an illegal executive session,” he said. “The public was left in the dark by how quickly the commission acted in holding three meetings over five days with very little public notice.”

And at a public forum held by the commission which was scheduled on a Friday evening and occurred on the following Monday, “not a single member of the public attended but three Council members showed up to make their pitch for a raise,” Wolf said.

“With all of these errors the Council should not act on the commission's recommendations. The commission should be disbanded, and the Council should revisit this issue in the future,” Wolf concluded.

Vote could come soon

Council members could vote on the raises in two weeks.

Some of the members have made cases for raises.

“We give out raises to union members and exempt employees during the course of the years, and sometimes during those periods of time we can’t give ourselves raises,” Council Member David A. Rivera of the Niagara District has said. In addition, “The Council job is a full-time job.”

“We’re constantly on call, sometimes seven days a week and into the evenings,” he said. “We’re the elected body that’s closest to the residents. They normally call us before they call their state legislators or county legislators for that matter. And if you’re going to … encourage other folks to run for elected office, you’re probably going to have to be competitive in terms of pay.”

The proposed salary hikes would result in Buffalo elected officials earning more than mayors and council members in other U.S. cities with populations close to Buffalo's.

The population of St. Louis is 293,310, and the mayor there gets paid $141,953, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Earlier this month a five-person compensation committee recommended raising council pay for the city’s seven members from $20,000 a year to $40,000.

Madison, Wis. has a population of 269,196. The mayor there makes $162,699, according to the city’s adopted 2023 budget. The 20 Council members make $20,604 each.

Toledo, Ohio’s population is 268,508. Its mayor makes $136,000, according to the Toledo Blade. Its 12 Council members make $27,500 each.

The population of Fort Wayne, Ind., is 265,974. The mayor’s salary is $141,881, according to the St. Louis Post Dispatch, and the nine Council members earn $24,581.