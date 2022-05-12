How much will seat licenses cost? Bills fans get a glimpse at stadium price ranges

Buffalo Bills season ticket holder Chris Mattingly was happy to get a sense of what a personal seat license might cost when the team sent out a survey to more than 40,000 fans last week.

“I’m willing to pay the fee to get into a new stadium,” said Mattingly, a season ticket holder since 2015 who sits in Section 212 of the Pepsi Club. “The worst part has been the uncertainty of not knowing what to budget and set aside for it."

The information he saw in the survey confirmed his beliefs: He’s expecting to have to pay between $5,000 and $10,000 per seat for licenses in the club section.

Tim Johnson, a 34-year season ticket holder in Section 130, was angered by what he saw in the survey.

Johnson said he would be looking at between $6,000 to $7,000 for each seat license, according to the survey. Johnson isn't sure he’s willing to pay that much.

“With the prices they showed me, I don’t know if I’m going to bother,” said Johnson, who has gone to games for years with his two sons.

The two season ticket holders were among fans who got one of the first glances last week at what a personal seat license might cost in the new stadium when the team emailed a survey on the potential design, amenities and seating options for the $1.4 billion stadium.

The personal seat license prices noted in the survey start at $500 for general seating – and reach as high as $16,500 for premier seating.

For the reserved section, which makes up the majority of the stadium seating, PSL prices in the survey ranged from $2,600 to $5,950 in the lower level, $1,750 to $7,300 in the mezzanine and $500 to $3,200 in the upper level.

In the email, the Bills posted a disclaimer about seating prices and costs of the licenses: “All seating concepts and related pricing are purely hypothetical and for research purposes only.” The pricing is consistent with what was reportedly presented during fan focus sessions from a few months ago held by Legends Global Planning, which is leading project management, sales and partnerships for the new stadium effort.

Personal seat licenses, or PSLs, are a one-time, upfront expense for fans looking to purchase season tickets each year.

The seat licenses will be used by the Buffalo Bills to pay for a portion of the team’s share of the construction costs of the $1.4 billion stadium. New York State and Erie County have tentatively agreed to spend $850 million in public money on the stadium’s construction.

In Buffalo, the seat licenses would not need to be renewed, at least for the length of the 30-year lease agreement, and can be resold to a third party, possibly at a profit. They will apply to reserved seating and club seating, won't apply to luxury suites and small group seating.

The PSL price range in the survey for reserved seating started as low as $500 for a $900 seat located in the end zone on the upper level, and got as high as $7,300 for a $1,730 seat between the two 40-yard-lines in the mezzanine. Among the average reserved seating options in the survey was a $3,950 PSL for a $1,310 seat, which would be in the corner of the lower level.

For club seats, PSLs were as low as $6,250 for a $3,600 seat in the mezzanine between the 25- and 10-yard lines, and reached as high as $16,500 for a $3,500 seat on the lower level between the 40s.

The survey presented variations in prices for some sections, with the cost of the PSL going up and the corresponding price of the seat going down and vice versa to test the sustainability of the options.

The survey also revealed how season ticket holders might be able to pay for their personal seat licenses, including installments. Options included a one-time payment; three interest-free payments prior to the opening of the stadium; or financing the cost over an extended period such as five, seven or 10 years, with interest starting to be charged after the opening of the new stadium.

Ron Raccuia, executive vice president for Pegula Sports and Entertainment, has said that the Bills will most likely have the lowest personal seat license prices of any team with a new stadium built since 2009 and are making an effort to keep prices market-friendly.

Twenty of the 32 NFL franchises, from the largest to smallest markets, including those that play in the seven newest stadiums, require season ticket holders to purchase some form of personal seat license.

Aaron Steigmeyer, a Bills fan who drives about 80 miles from Erie, Pa., for a few home games each season, would like to get season tickets once the new stadium is built, but feels he may be priced out by the cost of the PSLs. While he thinks a PSL for $500 to $1,000 seems reasonable, how many will be available at that price and whether he’ll get a shot at them is still in question.

“That would at least not have me thinking I spent about a season ticket’s worth of money just for a seat reservation,” he said.

Craig Mazuchowski of Rochester, who grew up in Buffalo, is a past season ticket holder and now goes to about three to five games a season with his brother-in-law, who has season tickets. He believes many fans will have a limit when it comes to how much they’ll spend on PSLs, but hasn’t gotten the impression that there are too many unwilling to pay for it.

“The organization says it is being reasonable with PSLs, but what will that actually look like?” he said.

The survey also focused heavily on the type of seats and views and stadium amenities that would most interest season ticket holders. It noted what sections would likely have some or complete coverage from weather elements.

Some of the other more economical potential options presented in the survey include $750 per seat and $950 per PSL in the end zone in the upper level, and $900 per seat and $1,400 per PSL between the 15-yard line and end zones in the upper level.

Meanwhile, the most expensive PSLs in the survey were in the club seats. They also included $11,200 for a $4,500 seat in the mezzanine between the 40s; $13,600 for a $4,700 seat on the lower level between the 40s; and $16,500 for a $3,500 seat on the lower level between the 40- and 25-yard lines.

Luxury suite costs will not include a personal seat license and ranged in price in the survey from $7,250 to $23,750 per seat for the 10-game home schedule, depending on the size and capacity of the box. A PSL also won't be included for small group seating, a new feature at the future Bills stadium offering a private experience without requiring filling a full suite. There will be fewer suites in the new stadium, but more options for premium seating.

