How much more can the 716 take? Tips to address vicarious trauma in the wake of recent events

Calm during the storm: Resources to reduce stress, address mental health during the blizzard of '22 The following resources can help if you or a loved one can use support to keep safe and calm until this storm passes.

Two days into the new year, a Buffalo Bills defensive back collapses in cardiac arrest in Cincinnati before forlorn teammates, Paycor Stadium fans and millions of television viewers.

All of this, along with a nearly three-year-old pandemic that has killed hundreds and sickened thousands in Western New York.

Those directly involved in each tragedy have borne the brunt of the pain and anguish. But how much more can all in the region take?

Those who live in and love the 716 will soldier through – but not without experiencing at least some vicarious trauma, long ascribed to nurses, teachers and others who find it hard to free their attachment to those they see and care about who are suffering. It can become especially overwhelming when death gets uncomfortably close or comes into sharp relief.

“Essentially, you are experiencing someone's else's trauma, and it takes skills to be able to detach,” said Karl Shallowhorn, director of youth programs with Mental Health Advocates of Western New York. “We can't control what happens around us, but we can control our response.”

Shallowhorn is a mental health professional, educator and advocate trained in trauma-informed care who leads workshops on grief and loss.

Vicarious trauma can range from mild to serious, he said. Symptoms can include lingering feelings of anger, rage and sadness about someone else’s plight or of bystander guilt, shame or self-doubt.

He provided tips to cope.

Find a healthy distraction: Avoid news reports and social media that upset you, at least until you are on a better footing. Shallowhorn turns to music to help reset and strengthen mental health.

Focus on self-care: Exercise and meditation can help. So can a hobby, good book, heartwarming movie or walk.

Sleep: Shallowhorn watched Damar Hamlin fall into cardiac arrest on “Monday Night Football. He slept badly for the next two nights.

“I know people struggle with sleep in these situations, but there are relaxation techniques and breathing exercises to bring the body in a body into a better state of sleeping,” Shallowhorn said. “If you're not sleeping well, and you're drained, you're going to be more susceptible to symptoms.”

Let it out: “I think one of the best things that people can do is find an outlet to talk about how they feel, so you're not like a pressure cooker,” Shallowhorn said.

"Find a safe, trustworthy person to open up to. A pastor, family member, teacher or close friend can listen and provide encouragement.

“Cry if you need to,” he said. “There's no harm in crying, You’ve got to let these emotions out if you're struggling.”

Avoid self-medicating: “It's one thing to have a glass of wine or glass of beer or whatever,” Shallowhorn said, “but be wary of using too much. That includes other substances, too. Manage how you feel because there's always the risk of abuse that in the long run will be harmful."

Temper your anger: Especially toward loved ones, but also co-workers and other people. If you can’t find healthy ways to address your emotions – or you or a loved one fear your feelings of depression and anxiety are reaching a point you can’t control – it’s likely time to reach out for help.

“I believe that everybody needs to try counseling at least once, if possible,” Shallowhorn said. “There’s a lot of value in going to someone who is not an intimate partner or close to you, to hold a space so that you can be understood and not judged, and not criticized and not be told what to do. They're going to basically give feedback, but they're going to help you to figure out what the best thing is for you.”

Many who do reach out need only a few sessions to learn ways to feel stronger mentally, he said.

Be kind: Do something good for someone else. It’s a key tenet of all major religions, charitable foundations, members of Bills Mafia and so many others in the region.

“You keep your health and wellness by giving of yourself, not looking at it as sacrificing yourself,” Shallowhorn said. “Mind you, we call ourselves the ‘City of Good Neighbors.’ ”

Faith helps: Belief in a higher power and understanding the nature of change undergirds resilience.

“Feelings change,” Shallowhorn said. “Situations change. Nothing lasts forever. Even the deepest, deep depression can change. I've personally experienced what it's like to be in a very deep depression, where I've had suicidal thoughts. I know that it happens. But I also know that with the proper support, asking for help – which is hard to do for some people when you're really struggling – it’s possible to work through it and get through it.”