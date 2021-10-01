How long could Mercy Hospital strike last? Progress so far has been elusive

The positions listed on Huffmaster's website typically list a 60-hour deployment guarantee, and Sullivan previously said Catholic Health is spending "millions of dollars in installments" to the staffing firm.

“It’s important to note that my family and I would come to this hospital today during the strike if health care was needed and of course in the future when our associates get back to work," Sullivan said. "The workers that you’re hearing outside are the soul of this hospital. They are the professionals that need to be back in the building caring for those in need.”

The strike also is putting more pressure on Catholic Health's competitors in the market. Kaleida Health on Friday said it had seen an increase in labor and delivery cases at Oishei Children's Hospital as well as cardiac and stroke cases at Gates Vascular Institute.

The union and its members said Friday they had hoped to avoid a strike, but felt it was a necessary step to get the contract they want.

But that doesn't mean walking out and being away from patients doesn't hurt.