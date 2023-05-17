The soon-to-be constructed Buffalo Bills stadium represents more than just the home of an NFL team. It's an opportunity.

When Erie County Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin was researching how a community benefits agreement could help minority business owners, she was confronted with questions from local Black business owners.

How come local businesses like La Nova Pizza, Lloyd Taco and Rachel's have food concessions at Highmark Stadium but they didn't?

The hard truth, Baskin said, remains: Many minority business owners just aren't ready. Even if they run profitable businesses, that doesn't mean they will meet the capacity and certification requirements to bid on big projects.

A new "Level Up" program aims to bridge that gap by helping small-but-established minority businesses compete.

"Why aren't we prepared?" Baskin said. "Because we don't have the access to the resources that families that are not minority do when it comes to generational wealth and business sustainability."

The Bills stadium deal has a goal of 30% businesses participating in the construction and operations of the $1.54 billion facility to be women- and minority-owned. But that's not worth much if underrepresented businesses aren't eligible to bid, Baskin said.

She pointed to established East Side eateries like Lee's Barbecue, Mattie's and Gigi's. When their owners died or gave up the business, there was no one ready to take it over. She recalled the heartbreaking speech given by the son of Gigi's late owner Blondine Harvin, where he acknowledged he was in over his head in attempting to revive the restaurant in Northland Workforce Training Center in 2019.

"He had to admit that he had failed in trying to keep his mother’s legacy alive," she said. "Level Up is born out of that story."

For minority businesses to compete, they need help navigating the state minority business certification process. They may need help forming a legal liability corporation, improving recordkeeping, navigating prevailing-wage requirements, assistance accessing a line of credit, and major corporate owners willing to break down giant contracts into bite-sized pieces so that smaller companies with limited capacity can succeed on a small level, build relationships with major companies and grow their capacity over time.

The opportunity to build that kind of opportunity sprung from the aftermath of the May 14, 2022, massacre at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue that left 10 Black residents dead. Tops said it was committed to selling community-made products at that store when it reopened. Baskin thought locally made products should have a place in more Tops stores and presented her proposal on how the chain could do more.

Since then, Tops has worked with five local minority businesses, connecting them with packaging companies and featuring their products at a dozen stores, depending on the business's manufacturing capacity. Everything from chocolates and marinades to relish and skin care products are now sold at local Tops stores, Tops spokeswoman Kathy Sautter said.

"This is exactly what we should have been doing all along," Sautter said. "It was so well thought out."

A corporation's willingness to create smaller contracts that can accommodate the capacity restrictions of smaller companies is a key to Level Up's model. It's one of four pillars designed to make Level Up a successful program. The pilot program that will run through the end of this year and works with 48 businesses includes existing partnerships with Tops, Delaware North and the Buffalo Bills.

Bills Executive Vice President Ron Raccuia said businesses working with them through Level Up won't just be working on the new stadium but other everyday needs of the organization as well.

"It's a challenge to get small, disadvantaged companies involved, and we think this is an excellent way to do it," he said. "It's not just educational. We're actually going to put them to work."

The Level Up model's four pillars include:

• Corporate relationships. Connecting minority business owners, or owners with businesses in low-income ZIP codes, with larger business partners who are willing to nurture small-business growth by offering them smaller scale business contracts until the business is ready to tackle larger contracts. The Bills will be the biggest of all companies offering opportunities to vendors, suppliers and retailers in all areas of contracting, vending, retailing and professional services.

• Practical, applied education. Partnering with SUNY Erie Community College to create a part-time Entrepreneurial Studies certification program that can provide business owners applied knowledge and college credits for everything from bookkeeping and tax preparation to government contract bidding.

• Venture capital. Working with certain local banks to customize smaller business lines of credit with less red tape.

• Caseworker assistance. This region already has many resources available to assist entrepreneurs and small-business owners, Baskin said. But there is a need to have a county administrator working with small-business owners to provide advice and referrals. Such an individual, who would be a county employee working in the Department of Environment and Planning, would treat each business in the Level Up program one as its own case, similar to Social Services caseworkers or Probation officers who tailor assistance to the specific circumstances of each individual or family.

The pilot Level Up program will sunset at the end of this year, to be replaced with a full-fledged program that will take on 10 new businesses a year. The goal is for each business that enters the program to gain the needed certification, experience and support to bid on major corporate projects, including the Bills stadium, within one-to-two years.