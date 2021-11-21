How Higgins envisions spending $189 million for Buffalo's waterfront development

WASHINGTON – An Erie Basin Marina that doesn't look like a relic from the 1970s, but one that teems with visitors wandering down an expansive new boardwalk and visiting a new low-rise building with retail shops and maybe even affordable apartments.

Infrastructure bill a victory for Hochul, Reed, Higgins and Schumer A huge crowd gathered on the White House lawn Monday to witness President Biden signing a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that he called a victory for the American people.

A new waterfront park where the U.S. Coast Guard's facilities are now.

And new ways to get to the waterfront: parkways along Louisiana Street and Tifft Street.

Those are among the main components of Rep. Brian Higgins' vision for the next phase of Buffalo's waterfront development. They're part of a $189.5 million plan Higgins is proposing that also would revive the DL&W Terminal, build the Riverline pedestrian and bike access way in South Buffalo and install public art on the Buffalo River grain elevators.

To hear Higgins tell it, it's all easily paid for – through existing money and the infusion of tens of millions of dollars more through the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill President Biden signed last week.

Infrastructure bill's local impact likely to kick off in the spring "It's the largest infusion for infrastructure for Western New York certainly in 70 years and maybe even longer," said Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, a New York Democrat who compared the effort to the construction of the interstate highway system starting in the 1950s.

"I'm talking about a vision that could dramatically change the whole waterfront environment over the next 24 months to three years," Higgins said in an interview in his Washington office last week in which he presented detailed graphics spelling out his plan, which he developed with staffers in his office.