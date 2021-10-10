How do Buffalo Niagara's small-market realities impact negotiations over the Bills stadium?

• The median age in the Buffalo market is 40.8 years old. Most other NFL markets are in the 30s. The slightly older Buffalo population isn’t problematic, but when contrasted against the average age of Bills season ticket holders – approximately 51, according to a team official – it illuminates an important gap for the Bills: “Attracting younger fans is a key goal in the sustainability of the franchise in Buffalo,” said Ron Raccuia, executive vice president of Pegula Sports and Entertainment, the management company that oversees the holdings of team owners Terry and Kim Pegula.

Winning is part of that strategy, and so is designing a new stadium facility with updated amenities, such as standing-only party decks and networking that allows for speedy connectivity of wireless devices. But that has to be scaled and priced for what Terry Pegula once referred to as a "Buffalo style" stadium.

Meanwhile, the haggling over who’s paying for it will happen as the days flip by on the calendar: The Bills' current lease for Highmark Stadium expires in July 2023.