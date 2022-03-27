How could a Buffalo Bills stadium be financed? Other NFL deals provide clues

Many stadium deals have used tax-exempt municipal bonds, allowing a large amount of tax revenue that would have been collected by the federal government to go toward construction costs.

Community benefits deal would soften blow of state subsidies for new Bills stadium Sports economists said it's important that a stadium deal include a community benefits package that would provide an economic boost for targeted areas and projects – even if they aren't right on the sports complex.

According to a report from Brookings Institute, the $2.5 billion Yankee Stadium, completed in 2009, was financed using $1.7 billion in municipal bonds issued by the City of New York. The think tank estimated that the federal government subsidized $431 million of the project through the loss of tax revenue.

“They were satisfying the debt service on publicly issued bonds by a governmental entity that had the tax-exempt rate, rather than the taxable rate,” Etna said of the tax savings received by the Yankees.

The Raiders received $700 million in debt financing from the State of Nevada but it was under a few conditions, according to Etna.

One was that the Raiders allow the University of Nevada, Las Vegas to use their new stadium. The agreement required the Raiders putting in a turf field so that games could be played on consecutive days, if need be, since the university plays most of its games on Saturdays. The Raiders originally wanted a grass field but changed course because of this agreement, Etna said.