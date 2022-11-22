How climate change and the polar vortex played a part in 80 inches of lake-effect snow

Nearly 7 feet of snow was dumped on Hamburg and Orchard Park over a three-day span last week, an "extreme" weather event that drew comparisons to the destructive Wall of Snow in 2014 and the crippling October Storm of 2006.

But was the storm an extreme weather event that would have occurred regardless of a changing climate, or is it a sign that a worsening climate has increased the frequency of these weather disasters?

In simple terms, experts say a warming climate has created more instability in the atmosphere, which can produce more intense collisions of warm water and cold air, the chief requirements to produce a significant lake-effect storm in our region.

Photos: Wintry scenes from Buffalo-area snowstorm - November 2022 From the Southtowns to Niagara County, Buffalo News staff has been out and about to gauge the impact of the winter storm.

But not every major weather event is directly connected to a warming climate.

"While we can't say a single storm was caused by climate change, a warming world can increase the likelihood of some events," said Samantha Borisoff, a climatologist at the Northeast Regional Climate Center at Cornell University. "For instance, both air and water temperatures in the Great Lakes have shown a warming trend. Warmer lake temperatures could temporarily, and under the right conditions, lead to increased lake-effect snowfall."

Some of the most devastating winter storms of the past 25 years did not happen in the winter. In addition to the storms of 2006, 2014 and the most recent one, Buffalo also was virtually shut down by a snowstorm during Thanksgiving week in 2000 and 10 years later, a classic lake-effect blast shut down the Southtowns but left the Northtowns untouched.

Ask Don Paul: Did the polar vortex influence Buffalo's lake storm? Without a southward disruption of a portion of the polar vortex, our storm could not have happened, Paul says.

Don Paul, Buffalo News contributor and longtime WIVB meteorologist, said growing research connects Arctic warming to intense storms, and specific activity in the stratosphere – the second layer of Earth's atmosphere – has produced storms of this weekend's magnitude. Buffalo's wintry blasts in October 2006, November 2014 and November 2022 were all examples of pieces of a weakened polar vortex falling farther than usual from the Arctic, he said, where the frigid air typically would have stayed bottled up.

More instability in the Arctic creates more volatility for these polar vortices, and when frigid air meets a warm body of water, that's when nearly 7 feet of snow can bury an area. The degree of difference between an air mass' temperature and the lake's temperature matters, too. In these instances, "there's more convection because the air rises more violently," Paul said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

And in situations where the jet stream weakens, the polar vortex can linger longer, Paul said, referring to the roughly four days the storm endured this year and nine days in 2014.

Don Paul: The problems I have with winter outlooks "National winter outlooks do not exhibit the kind of high skill many expect and receive in shorter-term forecasts," Don Paul says. "Winter outlooks have – at best – a mixed track record."

Paul cautioned that a changing climate may be a "significant factor" in major lake-effect storms increasing in frequency, but it's likely not the only factor. The veteran meteorologist said natural weather variability contributes to these storms, and there could be other triggers beyond Arctic warming that would drive a polar vortex down to the United States.

Regardless of why polar vortices weaken and wreak severe weather havoc, the significant bursts of precipitation in the fall are apparent in long-term data.

Nick Rajkovich, a University at Buffalo faculty expert on climate change and associate professor of architecture, on Tuesday cited a glaring statistic from Great Lakes Integrated Sciences and Assessments: From 1951-2021, precipitation in the fall – the months of September, October and November, in this instance – went up by 33%. Spring and summer have experienced less of an increase, with those seasons becoming more dry by comparison.

Roofs buckle under weight of snow from lake-effect storm Some residences in Orchard Park were being evaluated for potential issues, but none had collapsed as of Tuesday morning, Police Chief Patrick Fitzgerald said.

The temperature of Lake Erie in fall months plays a crucial role in lake-effect storms, like a dance partner of disaster in conjunction with the movement of Arctic air. Lake Erie was 52 degrees on Thursday night when the storm first hit; the lake's temperatures have lingered in the 50s later, until at least Nov. 18, the last three years. Paul said the lake temperature is about 2% above average this year, a small but notable increase.

The Buffalo area's proximity to Lake Erie is typically viewed as an advantage. The Great Lake's moderation of temperatures is a reason Western New York is viewed as a potential climate refuge city. But the body of freshwater is a double-edged sword; the longer Lake Erie is not mostly frozen over, the greater the possibility of lake-effect storms, thanks to the region's tendency to receive winds from the west and southwest.

"Our region sees fewer extreme events," Rajkovich said, "but we're not out of the woods."

The UB professor said the long-term prognosis for the warming Great Lakes is more lake-effect freezing rain, and then potentially just rain. He said that's not necessarily better than snow, though, as if the snow-to-rain ratio is 10-to-1, 8 inches of rain falling on Hamburg and Orchard Park would cause considerable flooding and damage. The notion of an extended period and large quantity of freezing rain is potentially even more hazardous, he said.