How Buffalo's lottery proposal for $500 monthly checks compares to other cities

• Improved the health of recipients, who showed less depression and anxiety.

• Alleviated financial scarcity and created opportunities for self-determination, choice, goal-setting and risk-taking.

The researchers looked at spending data collected each month from the prepaid debit cards to determine how recipients spent the $500.

Recipients spent the money mostly on basic needs, including about 37% on food; approximately 22% on home goods clothes and shoes, including purchases at discount and dollar stores and larger stores like Walmart and Target where food also can be purchased; about 10% on auto care or transportation; and 11% on utilities.

A project of the scale Buffalo proposes should take at least a year to gather enough data, said Saadia McConville, spokesperson for SEED and Mayors for a Guaranteed Income.

Robert Silverman, an urban and regional planning professor at UB, said most income programs adopted around the country are pilot programs that run for a year or two to provide evidence that the concept works.

The time limit matters, he said.

"If people know the money goes away after a certain period of time, that will influence how they plan to spend it," he said.