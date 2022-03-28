How Buffalo Bills stadium deal compares to other NFL stadium pacts

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday announced the state and Erie County would contribute $850 million upfront toward the $1.4 billion cost of a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park.

This amounts to a 61% public share for the stadium’s upfront construction cost.

How does this deal stack up to those reached for other NFL stadiums?

A Buffalo News analysis of the 21 stadiums constructed across the league since 1998 found the public on average covered half the cost of building those venues.

The direct public share was higher for the 11 stadiums that opened between 1998 and 2002, when this figure averaged 65% of the total cost.

The 10 stadiums that opened between 2003 and 2020 carried an average direct public commitment of 34% of the construction cost.