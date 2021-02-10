How are first Covid-19 vaccine doses allotted in Western New York? It's hard to say

It's a straightforward question: How many first doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been coming to the Western New York region in recent weeks, and which providers are getting them?

Good luck getting a straightforward answer.

Absent that answer, it is very difficult for residents to assess their ability to be vaccinated based on the number of first doses being shipped here and where those doses are going. Yet it seems that when the vaccine supply is this low, few of those with the answers have any interest in revealing just how low that supply really is.

The state's Covid-19 tracker lists cumulative doses of vaccine allocated to this region. Based on a daily tracking of that data by The Buffalo News, the region received 24,750 doses of the vaccine last week – which is 3,005 fewer doses than the week before. But that reduced number doesn't accurately reflect vaccine availability, since it includes second doses that are automatically reserved for individuals who have already received a first dose.