How a new, full-service health and wellness hub plans to lift the East Side

More than 100 people have started jobs next door to the Broadway Market, in a repurposed complex that in decades past housed a Sattler’s department store and pair of furniture companies.

The newcomers work for 10 social service agencies, whose leaders decided it was time to move into the neighborhood and create a more visible presence for some of the most vulnerable people in Buffalo.

These workers arrive weekday mornings as parents walk their children to school. They often grab lunch and mingle at the market. And they sometimes stop their duties to peer out the new windows in their fourth- and fifth-floor offices, gazing on the Central Terminal, hulking churches, and neat rows of wood-frame houses below.

They have welcomed a modest number of visitors from their Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood in recent weeks, though long for the pandemic to ease so they can make more meaningful connections.

“It really is a family environment,” Melinda DuBois said of the new surroundings. “People are very welcoming and it’s wonderful to look out and see that we can have an impact on people's lives here.”