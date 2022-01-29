How a Hamburg family is nearing its goal of bringing a $500K skate park to town

"I really have to give a shout-out to the Carrig family for identifying the opportunity," Hamburg Supervisor Randy Hoak said. "It's really amazing what this very busy and very young family has been able to do for the community."

Hoak said the town has committed space in Electric Park for the project and is committed to working with the Carrigs to see it through.

The town's existing skate park, near busy Route 5, has some ramps but is showing its age. Hoak said the location for the new skate park also is strategic, placed closer to residential neighborhoods it would serve.

For the Carrigs, it's been a wild ride the last several years. On top of trying to bring a skate park to fruition and parenting seven children, Timothy Carrig works as a manager at Lowe's and helps out where he can with the dance studio his wife opened during the pandemic.

"Never in a million years," Carrig said, did he think an idea born out of a birthday gift for Jackson, now 8, would become something that could benefit the community for years to come.

"It's going to have a lasting power of 30, 40 years," Carrig said. "So not just my kids, but my grandkids, will be able to skate there."

