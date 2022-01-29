How a Hamburg family is nearing its goal of bringing a $500K skate park to town

If it wasn't for a birthday present three years ago, an ongoing effort to bring a new skate park to Hamburg may have never happened.
But in 2019, Hamburg resident Timothy Carrig got his son, Jackson, a skateboard, with plans to teach the 5-year-old how to skate while the 39-year-old learned himself. The problem: The father and son found many local skate parks, including in their town, in a state of disrepair. Just about when Jackson was ready to call it quits, his father took him to a larger, updated concrete skate park in Buffalo's LaSalle Park — from there, Jackson was hooked.
"The idea was we just wanted to get something better in the Southtowns for kids out in this direction, because there really isn't any place to skate in this area," said Timothy Carrig, who, with his wife, Charity, founded the Hamburg Skatepark Project.
The couple, their seven kids and the Hamburg community appear to be closing in on that goal, which would be a roughly 10,000-square-foot concrete skate park constructed in Electric Park, off of Sowles Road. "If everything goes to plan," Carrig said the roughly $500,000 skate park could be built this fall or early spring 2023.
The plan got a monster jump on those efforts last April, when it landed an up to $250,000 matching grant through the Built to Play Skatepark Program, a partnership between the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation and the Skatepark Project (formerly the Tony Hawk Foundation).
And progress is being made to ensure they get the full $250,000 match. On Saturday, for instance, Assemblyman Jon D. Rivera, a Democrat whose district includes Hamburg, announced $50,000 in State and Municipal Facilities funding to support the construction of the skate park.
With that grant, Carrig said the project has raised about $190,000, including $125,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds that the Hamburg Town Board allocated at a November meeting.
To get the full match from the Built to Play Skatepark Program, Carrig said they have until the end of April to raise the remaining $60,000.
To get there, they held a fundraiser Saturday afternoon at Hamburg Brewing Co., also where Rivera made the announcement. In addition, the project accepts donations through Venmo, started a GoFundMe and has a brick donation fundraiser, which allows donors to get their name on bricks that will be installed as a walking path at the skate park.
"I really have to give a shout-out to the Carrig family for identifying the opportunity," Hamburg Supervisor Randy Hoak said. "It's really amazing what this very busy and very young family has been able to do for the community."
Hoak said the town has committed space in Electric Park for the project and is committed to working with the Carrigs to see it through.
The town's existing skate park, near busy Route 5, has some ramps but is showing its age. Hoak said the location for the new skate park also is strategic, placed closer to residential neighborhoods it would serve.
For the Carrigs, it's been a wild ride the last several years. On top of trying to bring a skate park to fruition and parenting seven children, Timothy Carrig works as a manager at Lowe's and helps out where he can with the dance studio his wife opened during the pandemic.
"Never in a million years," Carrig said, did he think an idea born out of a birthday gift for Jackson, now 8, would become something that could benefit the community for years to come.
"It's going to have a lasting power of 30, 40 years," Carrig said. "So not just my kids, but my grandkids, will be able to skate there."
