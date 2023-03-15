When the Buffalo Bills began working with Legends – a sports consulting firm co-founded by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones – two years ago, it was a modest relationship, starting with feasibility studies, focus groups and fan surveys.

But that was only the beginning. Since then, the company’s role in the stadium project has expanded greatly, including lead roles in some of the most financially important aspects of the venture.

It's working to promote the Buffalo Bills brand. It's involved in the team's merchandising and retail operations.

It even has a hand in the stadium design and the logistics for a $1.4 billion construction project expected to get underway this spring.

It will play a leading role in selling the naming rights for the new stadium – a deal that will be worth millions each year to the Bills.

And in one of its most pivotal roles, Legends is also leading the effort to sell personal seat licenses – a new concept for Buffalo professional sports that is being counted on to play a big part in funding the $1.4 billion stadium, along with public funding from the state and county totaling $850 million.

It's all part of the growing influence Jones is gaining in the marketing and finances of other NFL teams.

“We want to provide an end-to-end solution for this specific scenario, where you have a special project, ownership group and city coming together,” said Mike Tomon, co-president and COO of Legends. “When we look at the Bills opportunity, this is why this platform was built – to be an executioner on behalf of a team’s vision.”

That partnership could expand even further in the years leading up to the Orchard Park stadium's projected opening in 2026, with the company reportedly making a bid for the team’s hospitality and concessions program.

It's nothing new for Legends. The company also positioned itself prominently in the other most recent NFL stadium built with the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

And Legends was at the forefront again in 2020, with the NFL’s largest stadium project in Los Angeles.

Legends began as a consultant, looking at the feasibility and planning for the $5 billion SoFi Stadium. By the time the stadium was ready to open, Legends was playing the lead role in a wide range of stadium operations, from retail, food and beverage services and fan tours to project management, technology and the sale of personal seat licenses and stadium naming rights.

That experience was important to Bills officials as they embarked on the stadium project.

"Having the right partners in place is critical to our success,” Ron Raccuia, COO and executive vice president of the Bills, said last year, noting that Legends brings "expertise, success and understanding around NFL stadium development as well as sales and partnerships."

It’s proof of how far Legends has come from its start as a high-end food and beverage provider created in 2008 by Jones and the late New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner as the two finished their new stadiums.

The Legends portfolio has grown to a range of professional and collegiate venues in football, baseball and basketball, as well as other entertainment facilities. It was in on the ground floor with the use of data and analytics for optimal stadium management and merchandising, as well as using the right stadium partnerships.

“The range of contracts Legends has with sports entities likely resulted in a snowball effect,” said Jim Pokrywczynski, an associate professor of strategic communication at Marquette University’s College of Communications, adding: "It’s a close-knit community in the sports world, so best practices and good experiences are shared.”

Jones’ influence in NFL and beyond

Legends was valued at $1.35 billion two years ago when Sixth Street became majority investor, and while Jones isn’t involved in the company’s day-to-day management, his clout among NFL owners benefits the company.

“I think that it really does show the power that Jones has and the tight alliances that’s he cultivated with other owners, especially through the NFL,” said Charles Lindsey, associate professor for marketing at the University at Buffalo’s School of Management.

“But if it wasn’t a service that significantly helped these franchises manage their business model, stadium and merchandising – if they didn’t see it as a value add, in spite of Jones’ influence – I don’t think Legends would have penetrated the market as quick as they have,” he added.

Steinbrenner and Jones had developed a friendship over the years and as they were evaluating potential partners to provide hospitality and concessions for Yankee Stadium and AT&T Stadium in Dallas, they were not impressed. Those two stadiums were completed in 2009 with a collective price tag of $3.6 billion.

“I think they came to the conclusion they could do this better than a third party,” said New York City attorney Dan Etna, who worked behind the scenes on the construction of Yankee Stadium.

Etna, who counts Legends as a client, believes the company has been able to distinguish itself from some of the other more aged providers in the industry.

Work with Bills, PSE keeps increasing

Though they'd been working with them the year before, the Bills officially hired Legends in April 2022 – a month after the team came to a memorandum of understanding with the state and county for a new stadium deal.

One of the company's biggest tasks has been to help the Bills sell approximately 50,000 personal seat licenses to all season ticket holders at the new stadium, which will seat about 60,000 to 62,000 fans.

That could raise between $200 million and $300 million – a large portion of the Bills’ $550 million commitment to stadium construction costs. Financing for the stadium project also includes $850 million in public money, but that is still pending the approval of a state agency and Erie County lawmakers.

Legends will also be responsible for finding a partner for naming rights at the new stadium. Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York, which has the naming rights for the team’s current venue, maintains the right of first refusal at the new stadium, but the price tag is expected to go up at a new stadium.

More recently, Legends has been providing oversight on the design and construction of the stadium. East Amherst native Kimberly Sass has been named project manager and will lead the effort to keep the construction on-time and within budget. The Bills are responsible for all cost overruns.

Legends has even been hired to work with the Buffalo Sabres – the other team owned by Terry and Kim Pegula and run by Pegula Sports & Entertainment – managing the search for a jersey patch sponsor.

Bills concessions still on table

Next up for Legends could be pursuing the food and beverage program at the new Bills stadium. Buffalo-based Delaware North has held the contract to sell everything from beer to hot dogs at the Buffalo Bills stadium since 1992, and also handles concessions at KeyBank Center. But the Buffalo Bills have put the concessions contract for the new stadium out to bid – and Legends and Delaware North are both likely contenders.

Legends, which declined to comment on their interest in Bills’ concessions, is already providing input on the setup of hospitality services inside the new stadium through its role on the construction management portion of the project.

Legends’ connections throughout NFL

While Legends touts its work in other sports, its bread and butter remains the work it does in the NFL.

While it was working on SoFi Stadium, Legends was also involved with Allegiant Stadium, primarily focused on partnerships, marketing and its naming-rights deals. The company led a personal seat license campaign that garnered the Raiders $549 million in revenue ahead of the 2020 NFL season, according to the Sports Business Journal.

Legends had a hand in the San Francisco 49ers selling out suites and sponsorship deals worth hundreds of millions dollars for the $1.3 billion Levi's Stadium completed in 2010.

In Minnesota, Legends has handled merchandising and retail at the Vikings’ U.S. Bank Stadium, which opened in 2016.

At Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the company increased premium and season ticket sales, including running the personal seat license program, for the facility that opened in 2017. In addition, the company worked on merchandise sales for Super Bowl XLIX in Arizona and Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.

“I think because of Jones’ stature and influence with other owners that he has an advantage over other types of similar companies,” Lindsey said. “He’s already been part of the NFL for a long time, has alliances and relationships he’s built with other owners and intimate insider knowledge of the league.”

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell does not appear to have an issue with Jones’ involvement with Legends. He said several years ago that it is the choice of other NFL teams whether they want to contract with the company.

"They have a specialty in how to market new stadiums, and they have been extremely effective,” Goodell said of Legends in 2019. “So, our clubs have used them if they believe that is the best option for them, and they have in many cases."