How a community – and world – came together to save the USS The Sullivans

Kelly Sullivan, a third-grade teacher and granddaughter of the only Sullivan brother who married, expressed deep gratitude Sunday to the people from around the world who stepped forward to protect the ship and her family's legacy. She still gets teary eyed around the anniversary of the USS Juneau's sinking when she reflects on the generations of aunts, uncles and cousins she never got to meet because of the tragedy that beset the Sullivan family.

"We’ve been through some tough times these last few years, and to see people be so generous, it makes you emotional," she said in a telephone interview. "It really does."

From the moment word got out that the Canalside destroyer was listing and taking on water, offers to help began pouring in from as far away as Australia and Japan.

Marzello heard from welders and plumbers, from companies wanting to donate pumps to get water out of the hull. He received offers of assistance from the Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Virginia and from a Massachusetts naval park that was ready to send a crew down to help. The Coast Guard did an exterior and interior inspection of the ship.

Within days, the naval park had enough money to cover emergency repairs.

