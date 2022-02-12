How a Buffalo area man struggled through mental illness to get to the 'next phase of life'

Sitting at his dining room table, a happier Greg Seifert was asked about his regrets.

“I wish I didn’t have the impulses that I did that got me in trouble,” he said.

He was talking about a time, more than a decade ago, when his mental illness was on full display, yet Seifert doubted he was sick.

His wife at the time tried to warn him. So did his parents. In the words of his father, he did "stupid things.” And those things made headlines, triggered police investigations and got him thrown in jail, once for an act of vandalism that cut power to thousands of homes.

Jail was hardly the best place for someone in the throes of serious mental illness. But in the approximately 10 years since Greg Seifert's hit bottom, he has rebounded and put some pieces back together.

Now 53, he admits he’s not yet as solid as he wants to be. But he figures his success so far might encourage other parents who are frustrated and confused by the mental health system, as his parents were.

He contacted The Buffalo News recently to talk about it.

“I've settled into my next phase of life,” he said.