How a Buffalo area man struggled through mental illness to get to the 'next phase of life'

Sitting at his dining room table, a happier Greg Seifert was asked about his regrets.
“I wish I didn’t have the impulses that I did that got me in trouble,” he said.
He was talking about a time, more than a decade ago, when his mental illness was on full display, yet Seifert doubted he was sick.
His wife at the time tried to warn him. So did his parents. In the words of his father, he did "stupid things.” And those things made headlines, triggered police investigations and got him thrown in jail, once for an act of vandalism that cut power to thousands of homes.
Jail was hardly the best place for someone in the throes of serious mental illness. But in the approximately 10 years since Greg Seifert's hit bottom, he has rebounded and put some pieces back together.
Now 53, he admits he’s not yet as solid as he wants to be. But he figures his success so far might encourage other parents who are frustrated and confused by the mental health system, as his parents were.
He contacted The Buffalo News recently to talk about it.
“I've settled into my next phase of life,” he said.
As his mental state worsened years ago, Seifert would blare two televisions and a radio at himself while working from home as a network engineer. He set fire to his own vehicle because he thought it contained devices used to spy on him.
When his wife left him the second time, taking their four sons, he drifted homeless in South Carolina and then moved in with his parents after they rescued him. He would wander from their home in Orchard Park and trudge aimlessly for miles. His parents found him walking with no shoes in the dead of winter.
Before dawn one day in January 2012, Seifert hiked through crusty snow along a line of wooden power poles. He tugged a toy wagon that held a chain saw and other random items.
Days later, some of the poles crashed down in high winds, cutting power to sections of Orchard Park and West Seneca.
Seifert, a smart kid from a good family, a computer techie with a pilot’s license and a promising future, had sawed through the poles and left them to snap.
Before his arrest for the sabotage, his parents wanted him placed in a psychiatric facility for as long as necessary. But his stays ended up being short-lived.
After cutting through the utility poles, Seifert landed in an institution for an extended period. It was the Erie County Holding Center, famous at the time for being dirty and dangerous.
America's jails a decade ago were doubling as the nation's busiest psychiatric centers, a role they inherited as states closed their large asylums on the theory that they would be replaced by expanded community treatment. But community treatment never expanded to the extent necessary, and many families have lived the Seiferts' experience – being told there's no psychiatric bed for a loved one who needs it.
Jails are still the place where people experiencing severe mental illness are likely to meet a caretaker. The Vera Institute for Justice said in a report in January 2021 that nearly one in five men and one in 10 women entering a New York jail has a serious mental illness. The Institute recommended that the state continue to lower jail populations, as the pandemic and justice-reform movements were already doing, and plow the savings into programs that attack chronic social concerns, like helping people in a mental crisis.
Despite the Erie County Holding Center's reputation, Greg Seifert's father was not going to bail him out a decade ago. James Seifert thought his son was safer in jail than on the outside.
“He is not a violent person in the sense that he would try to beat somebody up or try to shoot somebody or stab somebody,” James Seifert told The Buffalo News for an article in 2013. The story looked at his son as a case study of someone put behind bars when he really needed care in a psychiatric center.
“But he does stupid things,” James Seifert continued at the time, “and he does believe that he’s working for the CIA.”
“People don’t realize what a terrible, traumatic thing this is for a parent.”
His diagnoses
Landing in jail for sabotaging the power lines did not force Seifert to look inward. He had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, among other things, and psychiatrists say that roughly half of the people with schizophrenia, when off their medication, don’t realize they are ill because the disease damages the part of the brain responsible for self-analysis. Consequently, they have no drive to seek treatment.
Seifert's other diagnoses included bipolar disorder and depression. A psychiatrist once called him “a walking conglomeration of symptoms.”
Seifert spent nearly 20 months in jail, which included time served for his conviction in the telephone-pole vandalism. He might have been out sooner if not for what he did in December 2012.
While in the Holding Center, he stuck a curtain rod into an electric socket, heated it up and used it to torch some materials he had stuck in an air grate. The fire did not spread, but it was seen as a dangerous act. As the District Attorney’s Office prosecuted him for arson, Seifert refused to talk to his public defender, who wanted him declared unfit for trial and have him committed to a psychiatric center.
James and Carol Seifert attended a court session in which dueling psychiatrists testified as to whether Seifert understood the charges against him and assist in his own defense. When their son was led into the courtroom, he stood a few feet away but never acknowledged them.
When it was over, State Supreme Court Justice Christopher Burns placed Greg Seifert in the Rochester Psychiatric Center until his condition improved.
And while there, he experienced his turning point.
Support Local Journalism
“I can’t explain how grateful I am with the staff at that place,” Greg Seifert said.
'I see it now'
He said he went berserk one day about not being able to get a haircut. “I was literally sobbing, yelling and not eating – it was silly,” he said. His outbursts led the staff to obtain a court order allowing them to medicate him against his will.
He said they gave him a 30-day dose of Haldol Decanoate, an antipsychotic medicine used to treat schizophrenia.
“Within two days, all my crazy thinking melted away, and I actually felt human again,” he said. “It was amazing.”
It wasn’t just that he felt better, he says now. He said he thought that if an injection could affect him so significantly, maybe there was something to what people were telling him. Maybe he was mentally ill.
“It was a long road before my finally accepting that something was wrong with my brain chemicals,” he said.
“I see it now.”
When he was in the Holding Center, his parents would try to visit, and he would refuse to see them. Not so when he was held in Rochester. When his parents visited, they noticed a change. They could communicate with him.
After about three months in Rochester, Seifert was returned to the Holding Center and then released early in 2014 while the arson case was pending. In December 2014, prosecutors let him plead not guilty by reason of mental defect, and Judge Burns later sentenced him to a five-year conditional discharge, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Seifert was free to live his life.
Daily medications
Today, he’s under the care of a psychiatrist and a therapist at BestSelf Behavioral Health. He’s on a regimen of four medications: Haldol, for schizophrenia; Depakote, for bipolar disorder; propranolol for anxiety; and Lexapro, for depression. The meds “lop off the highs and bring up the lows, leaving me kind of on the flatline right in the middle,” he said.
Sometimes people with mental illness feel better after taking their medicines for an extended time and choose to go off them because they wrongly assume they don't need the drugs anymore. Then the cycle repeats.
Seifert seems to accept that he can never go off his doses.
“I’m sure I’ll be on some kind of meds for the rest of my life,” he said.
Leaning on his background in technology, Seifert took a job installing telephone systems. But something was wrong, he said. “I had no capability to concentrate and couldn’t even do simple math in my head.” He said he stuck it out for three years but just couldn’t do it anymore. Now, he holds a part-time job stocking shelves and doing inventory at a tool supplier. He still has difficulty focusing.
“It’s not very fulfilling to not be working at my best,” he said.
He remarried, in 2017, to a woman he met online and moved into her home in Blasdell on a street of trim Cape Cods. He has posted several pictures of himself with Susan Kourt, now Susan Seifert, on his Facebook page. “I was very upfront about my baggage from day one, and we just hit it off,” he said.
Friends and family
Timothy Mullins has known Greg Seifert since they were in the third grade at the St. Bernadette school in Orchard Park.
“He was one of my best friends growing up,” said Mullins, a banker. “I think he was one of the smartest kids I’ve known.”
Mullins went to see Seifert in the Holding Center before he was sent off to Rochester.
“He was kind of a shell of himself. He was disjointed. He was withdrawn. He didn’t talk much about his situation. And he wasn’t doing what he needed to do to help himself.”
Today, he’s different, Mullins said. “He’s more confident. He’s more comfortable with himself. He understands what he needs to do. He understands the importance of staying on the medications. He’s a functioning intelligent person managing a difficult disease.”
Seifert says that when he cut the utility poles he was rattled about the breakup of his marriage. And when he set the fire in the Holding Center he was only trying to kill the silverfish that were in the air grate and would creep into his cell. He agreed with an interviewer, though, that the small fire endangered many others inside the jail.
He has regrets other than “the impulses” that got him in trouble: He should have trusted his first wife, a “seasoned registered nurse,” when she warned him something was wrong. He wasn’t there for his sons in their teen and preteen years when they really needed him. He should have listened when his father told him to disregard the stigma society attaches to mental illness. Society doesn’t attach a stigma to disorders that aren’t manifested in the brain, like diabetes, James Seifert would tell him.
“When you refuse to help yourself, it puts a lot of pressure on those you hold dearest,” Greg Seifert said. “I’m so glad to have had such a close family relationship. Not many can say the same. It made the difference.”
James Seifert agreed the crucial moment came when their son acknowledged he had a problem. “When the patient acknowledges they have a problem, you are 50% done,” he said.
Said Carol Seifert: “We have our son back. The real Greg Seifert.”