How $565.5M in stimulus money will be split by schools and colleges in Buffalo Niagara

Many districts are expected to use the federal funds for physical changes aimed at making school buildings safer, such as the installation of plastic barriers and improvements to heating and cooling systems. In addition, some districts may use the funding for summer or fall remedial programs to help students catch up after a year of not-always-successful online instruction.

"The idea would be to get teachers and students back in the classroom," Higgins said. "That's an objective that everybody shares. This money should be used for those purposes and other purposes to enhance the instructional capability of school districts and teachers in the classroom."

Stimulus check will offer big boost to individuals – and Buffalo Using our conservative estimate that 824,750 locals will get $1,400 checks, the program would bring $1.15 billion to the region.

Part of that effort, Higgins said, could involve expanding broadband access for students, given that the pandemic laid bare the fact that many students don't have the kind of internet service they really need to succeed.

Much like kindergarten-through-12th grade schools, colleges and universities will benefit from the influx of federal funds – as will their students. The stimulus legislation requires colleges and universities to use at least half of the new federal money for emergency financial aid for students who have struggled amid the pandemic.