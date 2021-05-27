How 54 steel steps aim to reconnect the City of Niagara Falls to its waterfront

As signature projects in Niagara Falls go, the new access route for pedestrians from the streets of Niagara Falls to the state park that opened Thursday is not ready to compete with a planned visitors' center or a museum celebrating the region's history.

State buys Niagara Falls waterfront property it wants developed A one-acre lot across the Niagara River from Goat Island has become the first acquisition under Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s plan to buy vacant properties in Niagara Falls and open them to redevelopment. USA Niagara Development Corp. intends to seek proposals from developers and does not plan to hold onto the lot at 305 Buffalo Ave. for more than

"It's not a super-sexy project. It's a modest project with a modest budget," regional State Parks Director Mark V. Mistretta said of the $684,000 effort.

But in its way, a 54-step steel staircase from Buffalo Avenue into the section of the park along the upper Niagara River rapids will serve as a visible reminder of the state's goal, also seen in the removal of the Robert Moses Parkway along the Niagara River Gorge, of reconnecting the city to its waterfront.

A 6-foot-wide asphalt path leads from the corner of Buffalo Avenue and Third Street to the stairs, which head down a 28-foot grade to the park below.

State agency buys 1.2-acre lot in downtown Niagara Falls The USA Niagara Development Corp. is using $1.1 million in Buffalo Billion II money to buy another vacant lot in downtown Niagara Falls. The 1.2-acre site at 101 Buffalo Ave., owned by Frank Deni of the Falls, is the second acquisition in the neighborhood by the state agency, which was given $24 million to buy up vacant property in downtown Niagara

The path was paved beside the fence separating a vacant lot from the parking lot of the Parkway Condominiums.

In 2017, the state paid $850,000 in Buffalo Billion II funds for the property, slightly over one acre, which was formerly owned by the Maid of the Mist Corp. The Maid considered it as a site for a corporate headquarters, but changed its mind.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month