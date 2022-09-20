Household hazardous waste drop-off set for Oct. 8 in Buffalo

A free household hazardous waste collection has been scheduled for Oct. 8 in Buffalo, the Erie County Department of Environment and Planning announced.

Erie County residents can schedule a drop-off time at erie.gov/recycling or by calling 716-858-6800. The location for the drop-off will be provided when appointments are made. In addition to household hazardous waste, all types of household paint and regular alkaline batteries will be accepted for recycling.

County residents also can use the county's HHW Voucher Drop-off Program, which allows 50 pounds of eligible household waste to be brought to a private facility in the Town of Tonawanda at almost any time without cost.

Preregistration for this service also is required. Call 716-998-8073 and mention the Erie County voucher program or visit erie.gov/HHWvoucher.