House set to pass tech hub bill, but challenges remain

WASHINGTON – The House on Friday is set to pass a bill that could end up bringing a richly funded "tech hub" to Buffalo – but House passage of the measure is just one step in what's turned out to be a long and rocky road for legislation that's designed to bolster American industry's ability to compete with China.
The House this week took up its "America Competes Act" seven months after the Senate approved its version of the bill, called the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act. And while both bills promise to establish tech hubs in communities far from Silicon Valley, significant differences in the two measures will have to be worked out by a conference committee before any bill can be signed into law and any tech hubs created.
Major figures in both political parties agree on the need for the bill's central features: a $52 billion investment aimed at creating places in America where microchips can be made, along with other efforts to bolster the nation's industrial supply chain.
And while there's widespread belief in the Buffalo business community that the region could land a federal tech hub investment under the bill, local tech leaders speak about the possibility with a sense of caution.
"We believe that the Western New York region is ideally suited for a variety of reasons to be one of the selected or designated tech hubs across across the U.S.," said William Maggio, a partner at Lorraine Capital, past chair of 43North and current chair of the 43North Foundation. "But whether it happens or not, we're moving forward. I see more and more collaboration every day. I see new constituencies coming on board every day."
M&T Bank is already developing a tech hub at Seneca One tower, and the region got a boost toward a federal tech hub designation in December when a proposal called the Western New York Advanced Manufacturing Cluster was selected as a finalist for the Biden administration's $1 billion "Build Back Better Challenge," an American Rescue Plan effort to bolster local economies.
Aides to Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer – the most powerful congressional advocate for a local tech hub – see that program as a pipeline for tech hub applications into the much larger and more fully developed tech hub effort in the sort of competitiveness bill that the House is considering this week.
Being designated as a tech hub under the Build Back Better Challenge would bring the region $100 million for worker training and other efforts – but Schumer has said the region could get as much as $1 billion in tech aid under a competitiveness bill like the one the Senate passed last June. Schumer has said that money could be used to fund local startups, to help companies bring tech products to the market, to build industrial infrastructure and to bolster the supply chain.
"I am pleased that the House included critical priorities I have long championed that will invest in tech hubs, like Western New York, and bringing manufacturing jobs back to the U.S.A.,” Schumer, a New York Democrat, said. “House action on this critical legislation will bring us one step closer to signing this bill into law and surging federal investment and jobs, jobs, jobs into New York’s economy."
President Biden, meanwhile, stressed that some sort of competitiveness measure is essential for the future of the American economy.
Support Local Journalism
“Together, we have an opportunity to show China and the rest of the world that the 21st century will be the American century – forged by the ingenuity and hard work of our innovators, workers and businesses,” he said last week.
While there's widespread agreement in Washington that Congress should do something to address the microchip shortage and U.S. tech competitiveness, the politics of passing such a measure has proved to be difficult, especially in the House.
With progressives introducing an array of measures on tech competitiveness and beyond, Democrats have crafted a grab-bag tech bill that's in many ways different than the Senate version. For example, while the Senate bill calls for $10 billion in funding for regional tech hubs, the House bill calls for only $7 billion.
But the most contentious provisions of the House bill are labor and environmental measures that will surely cause objections among the 18 Senate Republicans who voted for Schumer's version of the bill.
House Republicans were quick to point out some of those provisions.
"The language in the legislation itself talks about coral reefs (and) climate change even more than China," said Rep. Claudia Tenney, a Utica-area Republican who intends to run for re-election in a redrawn district that stretches across the Southern Tier and includes southern Erie County.
Rep. Chris Jacobs, an Orchard Park Republican, also complained about those climate change initiatives in the bill, along with other extraneous measures.
"If Democrats were serious about addressing the very real threat China poses, they would’ve kept on the bipartisan track of negotiating serious legislation," said Jacobs, who supported narrower efforts confronting China and bolstering domestic microchip manufacturing.
Rep. Tom Reed, a Corning Republican, agreed.
"The chips funding that passed the Senate is too important to our national security to play these sorts of partisan political games," said Reed, who plans on voting against the House bill while hoping a conference committee can craft a compromise with the Senate version.
Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, said he supports the House version of the bill and hopes, too, that a House-Senate conference committee can craft a compromise.
"It's always a challenge. Differences have to be reconciled," Higgins said. "Things are going to change, and I think the most important thing is that we get a strong, robust bill that protects workers, protects the environment, and I think that we can come to agreement on that."