House set to pass tech hub bill, but challenges remain

WASHINGTON – The House on Friday is set to pass a bill that could end up bringing a richly funded "tech hub" to Buffalo – but House passage of the measure is just one step in what's turned out to be a long and rocky road for legislation that's designed to bolster American industry's ability to compete with China.

The House this week took up its "America Competes Act" seven months after the Senate approved its version of the bill, called the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act. And while both bills promise to establish tech hubs in communities far from Silicon Valley, significant differences in the two measures will have to be worked out by a conference committee before any bill can be signed into law and any tech hubs created.

Major figures in both political parties agree on the need for the bill's central features: a $52 billion investment aimed at creating places in America where microchips can be made, along with other efforts to bolster the nation's industrial supply chain.

And while there's widespread belief in the Buffalo business community that the region could land a federal tech hub investment under the bill, local tech leaders speak about the possibility with a sense of caution.