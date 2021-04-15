House members unite to try to restore SALT deduction

Pelosi herself has been sympathetic to the idea of repealing the SALT deduction. Asked about adding the provision to President Biden's infrastructure plan, Pelosi told reporters earlier this month: "Hopefully, we can get it into the bill.”

And at a briefing Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Biden administration officials were open to hearing from lawmakers intent on restoring the SALT deduction.

"As you know, the SALT deduction would not be a revenue raiser, so they may come with proposals and ideas on that as well," she said. "But we're certainly happy to hear more from them on the impact and why they think this is so important to their states and communities."

Fully restoring the deduction would cost the federal government $673 billion over 10 years, the nonprofit Tax Foundation reported. But when asked if caucus members had developed any proposals for filling that hole in the budget, Rep. Josh Gottheimer, a New Jersey Democrat, said: "I think that that's going to be part of the entire negotiation process."

The $10,000 cap on the state and local tax deduction typically raises taxes on people with more expensive homes – meaning residents of suburbs such as Clarence and East Aurora would be those most likely to be affected.