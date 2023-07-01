An early morning fire Saturday heavily damaged a house on Harvard Court in Williamsville.

Amherst Central Fire Office received several calls about 3:30 a.m. alerting them that there was a substantial amount of fire at the back of the structure at 49 Harvard Court.

Williamsville firefighters extinguished the fire in about 40 minutes with help from the Getzville, Main-Transit, East Amherst and Snyder fire departments.

The blaze caused $350,000 to the house and $100,000 to its contents, firefighters said.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.