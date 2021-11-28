 Skip to main content
House fire in Getzville causes $600K in damage
A fire in a garage spread to a house on Heim Road in Getzville, causing $600,000 in damage. 

The Getzville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire in the 300 block of Heim at 3:50 p.m. Sunday after a report of a garage fire. By the time firefighters arrived, the fire had spread to the attached home. Online reports indicated the roof of the two-story house collapsed.

The Amherst Police Department said an initial estimate of damages included $400,000 to the home, which is a total loss, and an additional $200,000 to its contents. 

The home's owners were inside at the time and had evacuated by the time firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported. 

The origin of the fire remains under investigation. 

Assistant City Editor

Eric DuVall is the News' assistant city editor. Before joining The Buffalo News in 2021, he was the editor of the weekly paper the Tonawanda Sun, and was the managing editor of the now-defunct Tonawanda News for seven years.

