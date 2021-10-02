House destroyed in Allegany County after fire, possible explosion, police said

State Police investigated a house fire and possible explosion Sunday in Allegany County.
A house on County Route 18 in Alma was engulfed in flames when troopers from the police barracks in Amity arrived, police said.
Multiple fire departments responded and police said the house was “completely demolished.” They said it was unclear whether anyone was inside the home at the time of the fire.
The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is looking into the cause of the fire, police said.
