Overnight warming centers in Buffalo will be open from 6 p.m. today to 9 a.m. Thursday at the Asarese-Matters Community Center, 50 Reese St., and Lincoln Field House Community Center, 10 Quincy St.
Code Blue shelters that will be open overnight from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. are at Holy Cross, 412 Niagara St., and Hope House, 586 Genesee St.
Daytime warming centers open Thursday include:
• Delavan Grider Community Center, 877 E. Delavan, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• George K. Arthur Community Center, 2056 Genesee St., 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Gloria J. Parks Community Center, 3242 Main St., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Hennepin Community Center, 24 Ludington Ave., 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Northwest Buffalo Community Center, 155 Lawn Ave., 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Valley Community Association Senior Center, 93 Leddy St., 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
• William-Emslie YMCA Senior Center, 585 William St., 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Dorothy J. Collier Community Center, 118 E. Utica St., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Lincoln Field House Community Center, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
• Hope House, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.